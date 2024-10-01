CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers' travels through deserts in pursuit of a star guard next to Joel Embiid have been defined not by mirages but by oases that dried up in a hurry. The big man has played with great talents in Ben Simmons and James Harden but their trust in the Sixers eventually evaporated, leaving them to search for another one. In Tyrese Maxey, they should have their most bountiful oasis yet — one that can stand the test of time.

Embiid made it clear right away at media day that he's tired of reshuffling rosters and co-stars coming and going. The flurry of moves out of Philly aimed to put a sustainable, championship-worthy core around not only Embiid but a rising star at the guard spot. Maxey has grown into an All-NBA-caliber player over his first four NBA seasons, becoming Embiid's favorite teammate in the process.

The most critical next step in Maxey's development is his ability to make plays for teammates. The Sixers lack truly elite floor-readers, which could be a hiccup even for a team with so many solid three-point shooters and scorers. He spends so much time in the gym during the offseason that he has plenty of time to work on every skill. But he made it a point to enhance those that help him grow as an organizer and playmaker on offense.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just knowing everybody — when they went the ball, how they want the ball, how to get guys involved at all times,” Maxey said. “That's one of the biggest things that I worked on this summer and that's something that you can't work on by yourself.

“I had a lot of people with me in and out this summer, friends, family,” he continued. “I went a lot of days where I played three-on-three, four-on-four, where all I did was pass and try to put guys in the right spot to score the ball. And I think that really grew my game, not just for seeing the game, my communication level of the game, putting guys in the right spot, tell the guys, ‘Okay, go here, go there.’”

In prior games without a star to lean on, Maxey felt that he had more freedom to score and attack defenses. Even though he has continued to improve, defenses have more intel on him. Facing defenses who know you is a much greater challenge, the next step in Maxey's progression. He did a fine job when Joel Embiid was sidelined — dropping a few 50-point games — but still must continue developing as an individual creator.

Tyrese Maxey expected to take another big step for 76ers

Nick Nurse is not only hoping for but anticipating “another big step” from Tyrese Maxey.

“He's really had an amazing summer — laser-focused just on his body, on his skills, on his work,” Nurse said. “I just don't want to put any thoughts of any ceilings on this guy. I think he's so good. His speed, his deep shooting, he's getting more experience. I think he's getting better defensively, took a step forward that way and we’re expecting more of that.”

Embiid's nonstop praise of Maxey continued at media day, as well. “I think there's another step he can take,” he said, “and he's going to take it.” After the first practice in training camp, Kelly Oubre Jr. pointed to Maxey's growth as a leader. Being one of the key voices on the team will naturally make it easier to direct teammates in the offense.

With the addition of George, a sensational long-range shooter who's more than happy to let Maxey cook, and several other new players, it will take some time for the 76ers to gel.

“I don't think it'll be seamless. I think it's gonna be difficult,” Maxey said. “It's a lot of fresh faces [that] gotta learn different offenses, gotta learn each other. Gotta learn what each other likes, where each other likes the ball, what combinations work, what combinations don't work. Once we figure all that out, I think it'll be great.”

Heading into the offseason, Maxey singled out a handful of areas to hone in on. He didn’t disclose them — “I can't tell you all my secrets. That would be just throwing away a lot of hard work,” he said — but did add that he focused on his body, preparing himself to withstand a long season where he will very likely lead the team in minutes. The results of his tireless offseason work on the court will be revealed in due time.