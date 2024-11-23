Amid a challenging start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers' backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and rookie Jared McCain are addressing concerns about their size and defensive capabilities. Despite the team's 3-12 record, both guards have delivered standout performances, prompting discussions about their effectiveness together.

Maxey, standing at 6-foot-2, has been a consistent offensive force, averaging 25.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, with a shooting percentage of 41.5% from the field. When questioned about the perceived disadvantage of their stature, Maxey told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Who says we are small? I don’t feel like I’m small.”

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has emerged as a significant contributor. Over the past five games as a starter, the 6-foot-3 guard has averaged 26.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 51.1% from the field and an impressive 48% from three-point range. According to StatsMuse, McCain's scoring output during this stretch is the most by a rookie since Michael Jordan. Additionally, McCain has set an NBA record by making 24 three-pointers in his first five career starts. Currently, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner is averaging 16.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game, with shooting percentages of 48.4% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Jared McCain highlights effort as key to addressing 76ers backcourt size concerns

Addressing the skepticism surrounding their defensive capabilities, McCain expanded on why he believes the pairing can succeed.

“We both play hard,” he told the Inquirer. “I think a lot of the game is just playing hard. At this point, they’re going to try to get the mismatch. They’re going to have an offensive scheme to try to go at us. But as long as we play hard, I think we will be able to hold our own.”

He added, “That’s something that a lot of people don’t do. And I think we give a lot of effort, give a lot of energy, and I think we can make up for that.”

The 76ers have faced adversity this season, including injuries to key players such as Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Maxey. Despite these challenges, the team secured a 113-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their recent NBA Cup matchup, offering a glimmer of hope.

Looking ahead, the 76ers continue their three-game home stretch with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-7) on Sunday. The performance of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain will be pivotal as the team seeks to improve its standing in the Eastern Conference.