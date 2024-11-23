ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

When the team's shenanigans make more news than its performance, you know things are bad. In the ongoing Philadelphia 76ers' circus, Joel Embiid is the betting favorite to be the Sixers' locker room snitch, per NBA Central.

Joel Embiid -110, Eric Gordon +325, Tyrese Maxey +500, Paul George +800, Reggie Jackson +800, Andre Drummond +1800, Kyle Lowry +1800, Kelly Oubre Jr +1800, Caleb Martin +1800 and Jared McCain +2000 are the odds being offered.

Here's a quick refresher for those who have thankfully missed what this snitching incident is all about.

A team meeting was held, and among the topics was Tyrese Maxey confronting Joel Embiid for being tardy to team events. Maxey clarified he intended to motivate the team.

“I wanted to speak up,” Maxey said. “I felt the need to do that because I wanted to share that we are better than what we have shown on the floor. There was a lot said, but it is what it is. We said what we had to say and we have to figure out a way to move on to the rest of the season. Everyone understands what’s at stake. Everyone is feeling the hurt.”

After the details of the team meeting were leaked, Embiid lashed out.

“Whoever leaked that is a real piece of [expletive]. We talked about a lot of things [during the meeting]. I don’t want to get into the details, but that whole thing [with Maxey] probably took 30 seconds. But then again, it’s Joel Embiid, so we’ve got to make everything blown out of proportion. It’s whatever. I’ll take it all. I’m the reason for everything, so I’ll take the blame for everything.”

So in response, perhaps mostly in jest, there are now betting odds on who is the “snitch” or whomever leaked the details of the meeting.

By the way, the 76ers are 2-12 and have the worst record in the NBA.

The 76ers season is likely already lost

The damage has been done. Maybe expectations were too high after an underwhelming 2023-24 season and a 47-35 record. But we're just two years removed from Embiid's MVP season. That year, he dominated, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He earned 73 of the first-place votes. But even in that terrific year, Philadelphia didn't make the Eastern Conference finals.

Now, Embiid is dealing with swelling in his knee and did not play in Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee,” the 76ers announced. “In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”

With 8:16 left in the fourth quarter, the 76ers are tied 87-87 against the Nets.