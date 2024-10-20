WILMINGTON, DE — The Philadelphia 76ers' annual Blue x White scrimmage did not feature the two guards that fans are most excited for, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Both of them are working their way through injuries in the days leading up to the 2024-25 season. While their statuses for the season opener are not yet certain, neither one should be sidelined for a long time.

Maxey and McCain were among the four 76ers players who did not participate in the scrimmage, along with Joel Embiid and Paul George, though all four of them got some light on-court work in at various points in the afternoon. Maxey was animated as a coach for the team in white, drawing up plays and arguing with officials.

Philly rested its veteran stars and banged-up players with its season kicking off in just three days while the rest of the roster played at half-speed in front of the fans at Chase Fieldhouse. The latest injury updates on Maxey and McCain Nick Nurse were good news for the 76ers.

76ers' Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain making good progress

Nurse reiterated that it was a precautionary measure to sideline Maxey after he suffered a right thumb contusion in the Sixers' preseason finale on Friday against the Orlando Magic. “He's okay,” Nurse said. “He's fine. Just real precautionary. Got hit on his hand [but] nothing there. He's feeling pretty good.

Nurse said McCain is doing “good” after being briefly hospitalized for a pulmonary contusion that he suffered on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

“I think he's progressed really well,” the head coach said. “He has got out on the court and moved and has run hard on the treadmill and stuff like that. Nothing more really to say than that. We'll see how he is tomorrow and whether he rejoins us. I would assume he'll rejoin us for portions of tomorrow but we'll see how far he gets.”

George, meanwhile, is still working through his left knee injury. His re-evaluation is coming up soon and he recently said that his timetable to return is not long. Embiid was sidelined for the entirety of the preseason and participated in an individual workout plan instead.

The 76ers' season opener is on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center against the Milwaukee Bucks.