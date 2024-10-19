The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with injuries throughout the preseason and can now add Tyrese Maxey to the list. The star guard suffered a thumb injury in the Sixers' final game of the preseason.

Early in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic, Maxey got his hand tangled up with Paolo Banchero as the two got tied up on a drive and hit the deck. He held his hand on the ensuing possession and was subbed out after five minutes of game time. Ahead of halftime, the 76ers announced that Maxey sustained a right thumb contusion and will not return to the game.

Joel Embiid was held out of the entire preseason as a precaution, working on a treatment plan for his left knee to get him ready for the regular season. In Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Paul George hyperextended his left knee and will be re-evaluated before the Sixers' season opener. In Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jared McCain suffered a pulmonary contusion after a hard fall and was admitted to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

Tyrese Maxey sustains thumb injury in 76ers' preseason finale

The Sixers have become known for their brutal injury luck and before the 2024-25 season has even begun, their two main co-stars and first-round rookies have new injuries to watch out for and their franchise player didn’t play a second of the preseason as he continues recovering from an injury from last season.

While they did get fortunate news about George and McCain's conditions — both players were able to avoid serious issues and are in the process of recovering — it's brutal to even have to deal with so many injuries so close to the season. Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports added that holding Maxey out the rest of the way seems to be a precautionary measure, which suggests that he also should not be out for a long time.

The 76ers' 2024-25 regular season will begin on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll have several days to rest before then, giving their injured players a chance to play in the season opener.