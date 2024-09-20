Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey is elated about superstar Joel Embiid's three-year, $193 million extension. Embiid's maximum contract extension keeps the 2023 Most Valuable Player signed through 2027-28 as Maxey, Embiid, and free agent signing All-Star Paul George prepare for the upcoming season with expectations from 76ers fans at the highest it's been in recent years. Maxey shouted out Embiid's new deal on his 24-hour story on Instagram, per Sixers Wire Ky Carlin's X, formerly Twitter.

“PROCESS,” Maxey captioned a post from Embiid's Instagram account of the seven-time All-Star signing his new contract among the 76ers front office.

The 76ers remained committed to the center they drafted third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. After missing his first two seasons due to foot injuries, Philadelphia remained patient, naming its rebuilding era “Trust The Process,” which was coined after Embiid's nickname (“The Process”).

However, after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinal round five times in six tries, getting over the hump of making an Eastern Conference Final appearance remains to be seen. Still, the 76ers front office has surrounded Embiid with the best talent ahead of 2024-25.

In the team's announcement, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris praised Embiid's leadership and legacy as one of Philly's all-time greats.

“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come,” Harris said. “Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

Joel Embiid vows to spend the rest of his NBA career with the 76ers

Before Tyrese Maxey reacted to the news, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid announced his $193 million extension, and he said kindly to his fans. Embiid shared a heartfelt message, vowing to stay with the 76ers for the rest of his NBA career.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid wrote. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship, and I think we’re just getting started! #TrustTheProcess.”

Suffice it to say the process has paid off at this point. The 2023 MVP is a perennial All-Star, a two-time scoring champion (2022, 2023), and a three-time All-Defensive Second Team recipient.