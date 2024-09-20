Months after the signing of Paul George and the contract extension of Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers still had room for one more huge move. The team signed Joel Embiid to a maximum extension worth $193 over three years.

The extension keeps Embiid signed to the 76ers through the 2027-28 NBA season with a player option for the next one. After all the moves Philly made to improve the team this offseason, the next order of business was to ensure the man at the center of it all would stick around for the future. While the improved roster obviously helps his desire to stick around, the fact that Embiid has remained committed through everything that has happened during his time in Philly is commendable.

Embiid posted the news of his extension on Instagram, accompanied by some pictures of him and his son playing ball at the team's practice facility.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid wrote. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #TrustTheProcess.”

In the team's announcement of Embiid's extension, 76ers managing partner Josh Harris praised the big man's talent on the court and leadership.

“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come,” Harris said. “Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

Embiid was playing the best basketball of his career last season before a meniscus injury wiped out most of the second half of his season. In his second season under Nick Nurse, he should be in for another monster year, health permitting. Embiid's track record of injuries is perhaps the only worrying factor about this extension. Other than that, it was a total no-brainer.

The longest-tenured Sixer by a lot, Embiid has been through some ups but much, much crazier downs during his decade in Philadelphia. At the moment, things are looking up. The Sixers have salvaged their chances at competing for a championship and will keep Embiid on board for the foreseeable future.

“I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career. I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia,” Joel Embiid said in the team's announcement. “Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me. I want to thank Josh, David, and the entire organization. Philadelphia is home and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship.”