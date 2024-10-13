Joel Embiid was held out of the Philadelphia 76ers' first three games of the 2024 preseason as he prepares for the 2024-25 season. After an evaluation of his left knee, the team said that the superstar center will not play in Philly's final three preseason contests.

The 76ers' announcement reads as follows: “As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Embiid injured the meniscus in his left knee this past January and missed 29 straight games, returning in April and playing the remainder of the season, save for two regular-season games. After playing in the Paris Olympics with Team USA this summer, the 76ers are easing the big man into action as their season approaches.

During the Sixers' training camp in The Bahamas, Embiid did not participate in the team's scrimmages. In the lead-up to the 2024-25 season, the big man has stressed a desire to take better care of his body and listen better to the team's medical staff.

“They know that if they have to punch me and slap me or take my stuff away from me for me not to get on that court, they’re gonna have to do it,” Embiid said during training camp. “I might get mad and I might curse people out. But it’s a relationship. We've been working together for years now. Now, I look at the big picture. I've always listened to them. But I think now it's more of the time to actually listen to them and see what they have to say.”

The 76ers started preseason by defeating the NBL's New Zealand Breakers and then lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics on consecutive nights. They will play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and the Orlando Magic on Friday before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for their regular-season opener on Wednesday, October 23.