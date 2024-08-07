Fans of the iconic sitcom “A Different World” have reason to celebrate—Netflix is reportedly developing a sequel series that promises to bring the beloved show into a new era. Per a report by Deadline, the sequel will follow the adventures of Dwayne and Whitley Gilbert's youngest daughter as she navigates life at the illustrious Hillman College.

The upcoming series, currently in early development, is set to be a single-camera, half-hour comedy. Felicia Pride, known for her work on “Bel-Air” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” is attached as a writer and executive producer. She joins a powerhouse team including legendary executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.

While Netflix has remained silent about the project, insiders suggest the streaming giant is eager to tap into the nostalgia and cultural significance of the original series. Discussions with members of the original cast are already underway, with initial responses being overwhelmingly positive—hinting at possible cameos or recurring roles that would delight longtime fans.

The buzz surrounding the sequel comes as the original cast celebrates the 35th anniversary of “A Different World.” In tribute to this milestone, they've embarked on a ten-city HBCU tour, engaging with students and faculty at historic institutions like the Atlanta University Center institutions and Howard University.

Darryl M. Bell, one of the show's stars, shared his excitement with People, stating, “The cast of ‘A Different World' has come together to celebrate our 35-year legacy and make more history with today’s HBCUs and tomorrow’s leaders!”

“A Different World” originally aired on NBC from September 1987 to July 1993, offering an enlightening look into life at a fictional historically black college in Virginia. Initially a spin-off of “The Cosby Show,” the series evolved under Debbie Allen's direction to focus more broadly on the HBCU experience, resonating with audiences and becoming a mainstay in American television.

Despite the show's enduring popularity, attempts to revive “A Different World” have faced hurdles, including the legal issues surrounding its creator, Bill Cosby. However, this new sequel appears poised to overcome those challenges, offering a fresh perspective that aligns with modern themes while honoring the legacy of its predecessor.