‘A lot of people just looked at me weird’: Kyle Schwarber drops hilarious reaction to 488-foot bomb in Phillies’ Game 1 win over Padres

While a pair of postponements forced the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees ALDS series to wrap up yesterday, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres kicked off their NLCS series, with the Phillies picking up a 2-0 win over the Padres. There wasn’t much happening in this one, but the highlight of a game was a mammoth 488-foot home run from Kyle Schwarber that ended up giving Philly all the insurance they needed.

Schwarber was having quite a slow start to his postseason campaign prior to this game, picking up just one hit in his first 20 at-bats (good for a hideous .050 batting average), but he had a loud awakening from his slump with this home run. Everyone seemed to be shocked by Schwarber’s bomb of a home run, except for Schwarber himself, who approached it as business as usual, even if his teammates didn’t do the same.

“A lot of people just looked at me weird.” – Kyle Schwarber, ESPN

Schwarber certainly had a humble response to his huge home run here, which isn’t surprising. He will gladly let his teammates do all the talking for him, so long as he can go out and continue to hit well after an ice cold start to the postseason.

Whether Schwarber can keep things up could be key, as he is a big piece of the Phillies lineup. His big blast, along with a solo home run from Bryce Harper, was all the run support Philadelphia got in this one, and that will probably have to change, as the pitching staff isn’t going to blank the Padres every game.

The good news is that it looks like Kyle Schwarber broke his extended slump last night, giving the Phils another dangerous bat in a lineup that has already been very good to start the playoffs.