The Memphis Tigers take on the Houston Cougars. Check out our AAC Championship odds series for our Memphis Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis Houston.

The Houston Cougars are closing in on the AAC double. They already won the AAC regular season championship. Now they will play for the conference tournament title. The Cougars are also trying to get the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They know that Alabama is in the hunt — the Crimson Tide are playing in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday against Texas A&M — and they know that Kansas lost in the Big 12 Tournament final in a blowout against Texas. That Kansas blowout loss just might open the door a crack for Houston, which hopes to play the 2023 Final Four in its home city and get a big home-court advantage.

Houston almost certainly needs an Alabama loss to have a real chance at the No. 1 overall seed, and to be honest, Kansas should still be viewed as the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed, but there is at least a path for Houston to potentially rise on the seed list if it wins this game.

These two teams met last week in Memphis. Houston led for most of the game. Memphis made a big late rally to take the lead. Houston then snatched away the game on a buzzer-beating jump shot. The Cougars have won both meetings this season and will try to beat Memphis a third time. The Tigers are hungry for the chance to grab a win over their foremost competitors in the AAC.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Memphis-Houston AAC Championship odds.

AAC Championship Odds: Memphis-Houston Odds

Memphis Tigers: +5.5 (-110)

Houston Cougars: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Memphis vs. Houston

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. PT

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

This is a Houston team that has had some clunky games throughout the season. The Cougars are in the AAC final, but they played a below-average offensive game on Friday in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals against East Carolina. They have had some very difficult moments at various points this year, including last Sunday’s game at Memphis, when their offense stalled in the second half and Memphis gained a late lead against them. It should be noted that Memphis has covered the spread in each of its two games versus Houston this season. Memphis lost by eight at Houston when the Cougars were favored by 13.5 points. Memphis lost by two to Houston at home. The Cougars were favored by 4.5 points on that day. Memphis knows how to cover the spread against Houston.

Also very important: Houston star Marcus Sasser, injured in the AAC semifinals on Saturday, is highly likely to miss this game.

Why Houston Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars have shown they know how to beat Memphis. They might not have covered the spread, but they did win, including a ballsy, tough victory on Memphis’s home floor. Many will say that Memphis will be motivated to win a third time, and that’s true, but maybe Houston simply has better plays than Memphis. Maybe this is a puzzle Memphis simply can’t solve. Memphis might be disheartened in this game, knowing how difficult it is to penetrate Houston’s defense. The Cougars are favored by a small number of points due to the Marcus Sasser injury. They can still cover that number.

Final Memphis-Houston Prediction & Pick

Memphis really wanted this third meeting with Houston. Marcus Sasser is hurt. That should be enough reason to pick Memphis in this game.

Final Memphis-Houston Prediction & Pick: Memphis +5.5