ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis versus Tallison Teixeira continues on the main card with a fight between Nate Landwehr and Morgan Charriere in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Landwehr-Charriere prediction and pick.

Nate Landwehr (18-6) rebounded from a tough loss to Dan Ige with a thrilling first-round comeback knockout over Jamall Emmers in March, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Most recently, Landwehr was stopped by Doo Ho Choi via third-round TKO. Now, “The Train” looks to get back on track against Morgan Charriere this Saturday night

Morgan Charriere (20-11-1) comes into UFC Nashville after dropping a hard-fought decision to Nathaniel Wood in March, following a highlight-reel knockout of Gabriel Miranda last September. Now, “The Last Pirate” looks to rebound and make a statement by halting Nate Landwehr’s momentum this Saturday night in Nashville.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Nate Landwehr-Morgan Charriere odds

Nate Landwehr: +220

Morgan Charriere: -270

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nate Landwehr will win

Last Fight: (L) Doo Ho Choi – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (9 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Nate Landwehr has the grit, pressure, and experience to hand Morgan Charriere a defeat at UFC Nashville.

Known for his relentless forward movement and willingness to brawl, Landwehr thrives in high-paced, chaotic fights where he can wear down opponents with volume and aggression. His ability to push the pace and force exchanges often overwhelms more technical strikers who prefer a measured approach.

Landwehr’s striking output is among the highest in the division, landing over 5.5 significant strikes per minute, and his willingness to absorb damage in order to dish out more makes him a constant threat in wild exchanges.

He also holds a reach advantage and is adept at using his size to bully opponents against the cage, opening up opportunities for clinch work and dirty boxing. When fights go long, Landwehr’s cardio and toughness tend to shine as he gets stronger in later rounds while opponents fade under his pressure.

Charriere, while technically sharp, has struggled when forced to fight off his back foot or when pressured by aggressive opponents. If Landwehr can drag Charriere into a brawl and keep the fight at a frenetic pace, he can sap the Frenchman’s energy and disrupt his rhythm.

Expect Landwehr’s relentless style, veteran savvy, and crowd-pleasing aggression to sway the judges or even set up a late finish in front of the Nashville faithful.

Why Morgan Charriere will win

Last Fight: (L) Nathaniel Wood – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 15 (12 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Morgan Charriere is primed to defeat Nate Landwehr at UFC Nashville due to his technical striking, defensive sharpness, and well-rounded skill set. Charriere’s ability to land clean, accurate shots while minimizing damage sets him apart.

He absorbs fewer significant strikes per minute than Landwehr and boasts a higher striking accuracy, allowing him to control exchanges and avoid unnecessary brawls.

Charriere’s 83% takedown defense and improved grappling give him the tools to neutralize Landwehr’s pressure-heavy approach. While Landwehr thrives in chaotic, high-volume fights, he is often vulnerable defensively, absorbing more strikes than he lands and relying on his chin to withstand punishment.

Charriere, by contrast, is disciplined and opportunistic, capable of capitalizing on defensive lapses with crisp counters and well-timed takedowns.

Landwehr’s aggressive style can work against him, especially against a fighter like Charriere who excels at maintaining range and dictating the pace. Charriere’s finishing instincts, highlighted by multiple knockouts and postfight bonuses make him a constant threat, whether the fight stays standing or hits the mat.

If Charriere stays composed and sticks to his game plan, he can frustrate Landwehr, avoid wild exchanges, and rack up points with cleaner, more efficient offense.

Expect Charriere’s youth, technical edge, and superior fight IQ to shine through, leading him to a decisive victory in Nashville.

Final Nate Landwehr-Morgan Charriere prediction & pick

Morgan Charriere enters UFC Nashville with a technical edge and defensive sharpness that could prove decisive against Nate Landwehr. Charriere’s ability to control distance, land clean counters, and avoid unnecessary exchanges gives him a clear path to victory if he maintains his composure under pressure.

Landwehr’s relentless aggression and high-volume style always make him a live underdog, especially if he can turn the fight into a brawl. However, his tendency to absorb damage and rely on his chin may play into Charriere’s strengths.

If Charriere stays disciplined, uses his footwork, and capitalizes on Landwehr’s defensive lapses, he should be able to outpoint his opponent over three rounds.

Expect Charriere’s technical prowess and fight IQ to earn him a hard-fought decision win in Nashville.

Final Nate Landwehr-Morgan Charriere Prediction & Pick: Morgan Charriere (-270), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)