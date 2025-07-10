ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis versus Tallison Teixeira continues on the prelims with a fight between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Valter Walker in the heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nzechukwu-Walker prediction and pick.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) has looked rejuvenated since moving to heavyweight, scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts over Chris Barnett and Łukasz Brzeski. Now, “African Savage” aims to extend his finishing streak and halt the rise of Valter Walker when they collide at UFC Nashville this Saturday night

Valter Walker (13-1) bounced back from his first career loss to Łukasz Brzeski by submitting Junior Tafa and Don’Tale Mayes—both with first-round heel hooks. Now, “The Clean Monster” looks to extend his submission streak and halt Kennedy Nzechukwu’s momentum when they collide at UFC Nashville this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Kennedy Nzechukwu-Valter Walker odds

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -205

Valter Walker: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu will win

Last Fight: (W) Lukasz Brzeski – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (10 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Kennedy Nzechukwu is poised to defeat Valter Walker at UFC Nashville due to his superior striking, physical advantages, and proven finishing ability. Nzechukwu’s 83-inch reach and southpaw stance give him a significant edge in stand-up exchanges, allowing him to keep Walker at bay and land powerful shots from distance.

He averages more than five significant strikes per minute, far outpacing Walker’s output, and has demonstrated knockout power with 10 career finishes.

Since moving up to heavyweight, Nzechukwu has looked rejuvenated, scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts. His confidence and comfort at this weight class have only grown, and his ability to dictate range will make it difficult for Walker to close the distance or set up takedowns.

Nzechukwu’s 81% takedown defense further bolsters his case, as he’s shown the ability to stuff attempts and keep the fight where he’s most dangerous.

Walker’s best path to victory is on the ground, but he has struggled against opponents with strong takedown defense and striking acumen. If Nzechukwu can maintain his distance and avoid early grappling exchanges, he should be able to break Walker down with volume and precision.

Expect Nzechukwu to dominate the striking exchanges, frustrate Walker’s attempts to grapple, and secure a decisive finish or clear decision victory this weekend.

Why Valter Walker will win

Last Fight: (W) Don’Tale Mayes – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (6 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Valter Walker has a clear path to victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu this weekend at UFC Nashville thanks to his elite grappling and submission prowess. Walker’s back-to-back first-round heel hook finishes in the UFC heavyweight division are a testament to his dangerous ground game, an area where Nzechukwu has shown vulnerabilities in the past.

Walker’s relentless takedown approach and top control can neutralize Nzechukwu’s reach and striking advantage. If Walker is able to close the distance and secure early takedowns, he can drag Nzechukwu into deep waters on the mat, where his submission arsenal becomes a major threat.

His ability to chain wrestle and maintain pressure, even when fatigued, gives him the edge in extended grappling exchanges.

Nzechukwu’s takedown defense is solid, but he has struggled against persistent grapplers and can be susceptible to submissions when forced to scramble. Walker’s physicality and willingness to grind out rounds could sap Nzechukwu’s cardio and limit his striking output as the fight progresses.

If Walker imposes his wrestling and grappling-heavy game plan, he has the tools to control the action, threaten with submissions, and potentially secure another highlight-reel finish. Expect Walker to capitalize on any defensive lapses and use his ground dominance to pull off the upset at UFC Nashville.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Valter Walker prediction & pick

Kennedy Nzechukwu enters UFC Nashville as the slight favorite over Valter Walker thanks to his striking prowess and physical advantages.

Nzechukwu’s 83-inch reach, southpaw stance, and recent knockout streak at heavyweight suggest he can keep the fight at range and dictate the pace. His ability to land powerful shots from distance gives him a clear path to victory if he can avoid Walker’s grappling.

Walker, however, poses a serious threat with his elite submission skills and relentless takedown game. If he’s able to close the distance and drag Nzechukwu to the mat, Walker’s heel hooks and top control could quickly shift the momentum.

Nzechukwu’s takedown defense will be tested, but his improved confidence and finishing ability at heavyweight make him a tough puzzle to solve.

Expect Nzechukwu to use his reach and striking volume to frustrate Walker early, gradually wearing him down. If he avoids the ground, Nzechukwu should secure a late TKO or clear decision win at UFC Nashville.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Valter Walker Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu (-205), Under 2.5 Rounds (-125)