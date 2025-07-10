ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis versus Tallison Teixeira kicks off the prelims with a fight between Fatime Kline and Melissa Martinez in the strawweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Kline-Martinez prediction and pick.

Fatima Kline (7-1) rebounded impressively from her first career loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius, stopping Viktoriia Dudakova with vicious elbows in the second round of her last outing. Now, Kline aims to keep her momentum rolling as she faces Melissa Martinez this weekend, seeking another statement win in the strawweight division.

Melissa Martinez (8-1) rebounded from a disappointing UFC debut loss to Elise Reed by outpointing Alice Ardelean in a dominant unanimous decision last October. Now, “Super Mely” looks to build on her first UFC win and halt Fatima Kline’s momentum when they clash at UFC 317 in Nashville this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Fatime Kline-Melissa Martinez odds

Fatime Kline: -1350

Melissa Martinez: +800

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

Why Fatime Kline will win

Last Fight: (W) Viktoria Dudakova – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Fatima Kline is poised to defeat Melissa Martinez this weekend at UFC Nashville thanks to her elite grappling, relentless pressure, and ever-improving striking. Kline’s background in submission grappling and her ability to control opponents in the clinch give her a major advantage over Martinez, who is primarily a striker with limited ground skills.

Kline’s physical strength allows her to bully opponents against the cage and muscle them to the mat, where her top control and damaging ground-and-pound shine. She has shown she can maintain a high pace for three rounds, wearing out her adversaries with constant activity and pressure.

Martinez, while dangerous on the feet with her kickboxing and flashy kicks, has struggled against opponents who can take her down and keep her there. Her takedown defense and ability to fight off her back are clear weaknesses, which Kline is well-equipped to exploit.

Kline’s striking has also made significant strides, allowing her to mix up her attacks and keep Martinez guessing. If the fight stays standing, Kline’s improved stand-up and ability to dictate distance will help her avoid Martinez’s power shots and set up her own offense.

Ultimately, Kline’s well-rounded game, championship pedigree, and relentless style make her the clear favorite to win. Expect her to control the action, capitalize on Martinez’s grappling deficiencies, and secure a decisive victory at UFC Nashville.

Why Melissa Martinez will win

Last Fight: (W) Alice Ardelean – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Melissa Martinez’s dynamic striking and championship kickboxing pedigree make her a serious threat to Fatima Kline at UFC Nashville. With a six-time national kickboxing title in Mexico and a gold medal from the 2021 WAKO World Championship, Martinez brings a level of stand-up skill that few in the division can match. Her ability to mix up punches and a wide variety of kicks, attacking from all angles, allows her to keep opponents guessing and on the defensive.

Martinez’s footwork and movement make her difficult to pin down, enabling her to maintain range and avoid Kline’s clinch and takedown attempts. When Martinez gets into a rhythm, her high-volume combinations and accuracy can overwhelm even the most durable adversaries. She’s also shown resilience, rebounding from her lone career loss to outpoint Alice Ardelean in a composed, tactical performance.

Kline’s grappling is formidable, but Martinez’s improving takedown defense and ability to scramble back to her feet will be key. If she can keep the fight standing, Martinez’s superior striking should allow her to dictate the pace and frustrate Kline’s attempts to close the distance. Expect Martinez to use her experience, striking diversity, and championship mentality to edge out a hard-fought decision victory in Nashville.

Final Fatime Kline-Melissa Martinez prediction & pick

Fatima Kline enters UFC Nashville as the clear favorite over Melissa Martinez, and for good reason. Kline’s well-rounded skill set, featuring powerful takedowns, relentless top control, and improved striking, gives her multiple paths to victory. Her recent TKO win over Viktoriia Dudakova showcased her ability to dominate both on the feet and on the ground.

Martinez, while a dynamic striker with a championship kickboxing pedigree, has shown vulnerabilities against strong grapplers. Her takedown defense and ability to recover from bottom position remain question marks, especially against someone as aggressive as Kline. If Kline can impose her wrestling early, she is likely to control the pace and wear Martinez down over three rounds.

Expect Kline to mix her striking with timely level changes, eventually taking the fight to the mat. There, her ground-and-pound and submission threats should overwhelm Martinez, leading to a clear decision or late stoppage win for Kline in Nashville.

Final Fatime Kline-Melissa Martinez Prediction & Pick: Fatime Kline by Decision (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-135)