UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis versus Tallison Teixeira continues on the prelims with a fight between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Matthews-Njokuani prediction and pick.

Jake Matthews (23-7) enters UFC Nashville riding a two-fight win streak, having outpointed Phil Rowe and Francisco Prado in back-to-back unanimous decisions. Now, “The Celtic Kid” looks to extend his momentum and test his evolving skill set against the dangerous Chidi Njokuani this Saturday night in Nashville.

Chidi Njokuani (26-10) enters UFC Nashville riding a wave of momentum after three-straight wins. He most recently stopped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos with a vicious knee and ground-and-pound in round two following a dominant unanimous decision over Jared Gooden. Now, “Bang Bang” looks to keep rolling against Jake Matthews this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Jake Matthews-Chidi Njokuani odds

Jake Matthews: +130

Chidi Njokuani: -155

Over 1.5 rounds: -315

Under 1.5 rounds: +230

Why Jake Matthews will win

Last Fight: (W) Francisco Prado – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (5 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Jake Matthews is well-positioned to defeat Chidi Njokuani at UFC Nashville due to his versatile skill set and tactical discipline. Matthews boasts crisp boxing, solid wrestling defense, and a proven ability to mix in takedowns and submissions, making him a tough matchup for a pure striker like Njokuani.

Matthews’ recent performances highlight his ability to control the pace and location of a fight. He has won his last two bouts by decision, showcasing his cardio and strategic approach against dangerous opponents. Against Njokuani, Matthews is likely to employ forward pressure, closing the distance to neutralize Njokuani’s reach and knockout power.

Njokuani’s primary threat is his striking, with 15 knockouts in his career, but his volatile style leaves openings for counters and takedowns. Matthews’ best path to victory is to avoid prolonged exchanges at range, instead using clinch work and wrestling to disrupt Njokuani’s rhythm and accumulate points on the scorecards.

If Matthews can implement his game plan, mixing striking with level changes and controlling the action on the mat, he should be able to wear down Njokuani and limit his offensive output. Matthews’ consistency, durability, and fight IQ give him a clear edge in a three-round contest, making him the favorite to win by decision this weekend.

Why Chidi Njokuani will win

Last Fight: (W) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 16 (15 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Chidi Njokuani has the striking arsenal and finishing instincts to defeat Jake Matthews this weekend at UFC Nashville. Known for his devastating knockout power and dynamic Muay Thai, Njokuani has finished 15 of his 26 career wins by KO or TKO, including his most recent victory, a brutal knee and ground-and-pound stoppage of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in March.

His 6’3” frame and significant reach advantage allow him to dictate range, keeping opponents at bay while setting up his signature knees and elbows.

Njokuani’s recent form is impressive, with back-to-back wins over Zaleski dos Santos and Jared Gooden, showcasing both his finishing ability and improved fight IQ.

He thrives in high-paced stand-up battles and has the ability to end fights in an instant, making him a constant threat from the opening bell. Matthews, while well-rounded, has struggled against elite strikers and has been vulnerable to power shots in the past.

If Matthews cannot consistently close the distance or secure takedowns, he risks being picked apart on the feet. Njokuani’s takedown defense has improved, and his ability to punish opponents in transitions could make Matthews hesitant to shoot.

Expect Njokuani to use his reach, timing, and striking diversity to keep Matthews on the outside, landing damaging blows and potentially securing another highlight-reel finish at UFC Nashville.

Final Jake Matthews-Chidi Njokuani prediction & pick

Jake Matthews enters UFC Nashville as a slight underdog against Chidi Njokuani, but his well-rounded game gives him a real chance to pull off the win. Matthews’ ability to blend striking with effective wrestling and clinch control should allow him to dictate the pace and location of the fight.

If he can close the distance and avoid Njokuani’s dangerous knees and elbows, Matthews can grind out rounds and sap Njokuani’s energy with relentless pressure.

Njokuani, though, is always a threat with his knockout power and striking diversity. He’s coming off two impressive wins and will look to keep the fight at range, where his height and reach are most effective. If Matthews can’t consistently get inside, he risks being picked apart and possibly finished.

Ultimately, expect Matthews to use his fight IQ and durability to weather early storms and implement a grappling-heavy game plan. If successful, he should edge out a close decision victory in Nashville.

Final Jake Matthews-Chidi Njokuani Prediction & Pick: Jake Matthews (+130), Over 1.5 Rounds (-315)