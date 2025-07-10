ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Nashville Prelims are coming to a close as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Featured Prelim in the Welterweight (170) Division on Saturday. California's Max Griffin will take on Xtreme Couture's Chris Curtis in what's shaping up to be an exciting scrap. Check UFC odds for our Griffin-Curtis prediction and pick.

Max Griffin (20-11) comes into this bout with an 8-9 UFC record since 2016. He's alternated wins and losses over his last six fights, most recently dropping to Michael Chiesa eight months ago. He'll look to return to winning form as the moderate betting underdog in this matchup. Griffin stands 5-foot-11 with a 76-inch reach.

Chris Curtis (31-12) comes in with a 5-4-0-1 record in the UFC dating back to 2021. He's gone a disappointing 1-3-0-1 over his last five fights and most recently got knocked out by Roman Kopylov via head kick. He'll also look to bounce back from a loss as the betting favorite here. Curtis stands 5-foot-10 with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Max Griffin-Chris Curtis odds

Max Griffin: +250

Chris Curtis: -310

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Max Griffin will win

Last Fight: (L) Michael Chiesa – SUB (rear naked choke, R3)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Max Griffin put forth a valiant effort against Michael Chiesa during his last bout, but his aggression ultimately got the best of him as he got caught on the ground and gave up his back.

Griffin is searching for consistency as he's been missing some of it over his last fights, but knowing he can come into this bout and swing for the fences should have him confident in landing a knockout punch.

Griffin's striking defense could use some work at 58%, but Chris Curtis has been known to give up several strikes while trying to land his own combinations.

Nonetheless, Griffin will have to match a frantic pace as Curtis averages over six strikes landed per minute. We've seen Griffin display a solid chin in the past, but he'll have to remain diligent and avoid falling behind on the striking totals.

Max Griffin will find success in this fight if he manages to effective counter-punch whenever Curtis over extends himself. Curtis can whiff hard on some of his looping punches, so Griffin should remain ready to counter with short uppercuts and shots over the top. Look for him to try and use Curtis' aggression against him for a change in this fight.

Why Chris Curtis will win

Last Fight: (L) Roman Kopylov – KO (head kick, R3)

Last 5: 1-3-0-1

Finishes: 15 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Chris Curtis didn't bring his A-game against Roman Kopylov and his tendency to slow down towards the end of the fight cost him greatly with a knockout loss. Curtis has also had an issue with his consistency over the last few fights.

At times, he looks like one of the slickest boxers in the division and is very tough to catch clean. At other times, he's very hesitant to open up his striking and works too much of his Philly-shell technique without really engaging.

With the recent skid he's on, Curtis should have a sense of urgency prior to what should be a fairly winnable fight for him at this point. He's the better athlete and has much better boxing hands, but it'll all be a matter of whether he shows up ready to fight and is willing to open things up.

Aside from that, Curtis' striking defense will be his biggest tool throughout this fight as he tries to close the distance and work from in close. He's very effective at landing strikes from the clinch and it could be a solid path for him if Griffin tries tying up along the fence. Look for Curtis to display some of his seriously underrated wrestling during this fight as well.

Final Max Griffin-Chris Curtis prediction & pick

The betting odds are skewed towards Chris Curtis in this fight and for good reason, but it'll all be a matter of which version of Chris Curtis decides to show up for this fight. Max Griffin is likely to press the action and move forward more in this fight. Chris Curtis has the better movement and does a great job of re-establishing himself back into his combinations.

Still, Curtis will have to be more consistent than he's been and not shy away from the heated exchanges. He showed great heart during the Kopylov loss and if he's able to hone that same aggression, it should result in a win for him here.

Final Max Griffin-Chris Curtis Prediction & Pick: Chris Curtis (-310); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-280)