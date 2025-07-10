ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come for the UFC Nashville Main Event as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this headlining bout in the Heavyweight Division on Saturday. Ranked contenders will square off as No. 9 Derrick Lewis will take on Brazil's No. 13 Tallison Teixeira. Check UFC odds for our Lewis-Teixeira prediction and pick.

Derrick Lewis (28-12) has gone 19-10 inside the UFC since 2014. He's alternated wins and losses with a 2-2 record over his last four fights, most recently adding another knockout to his repertoire over Rodrigo Nascimento. The UFC's knockout king will look to impress once again as the betting underdog. Lewis stands 6-foot-3 with a 79-inch reach.

Tallison Teixeira (8-0) is 1-0 inside the UFC following a successful debut against Justin Tafa, earning a knockout in the first round and a subsequent performance bonus as a result. The undefeated prospect will make a quick jump to the rankings where he's already heralded as the favorite to win this one. Teixeira stands 6-foot-7 with an 83-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Derrick Lewis-Tallison Teixeira odds

Derrick Lewis: +215

Tallison Teixeira: -265

Over 1.5 rounds: +180

Under 1.5 rounds: -238

Why Derrick Lewis will win

Last Fight: (W) Rodrigo Nascimento – TKO (ground-and-pound, R3)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 23 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Derrick Lewis bounced back with an impressive win his last time out, making it to the third round and cashing in on his ground game for the TKO win.

He was the slight betting favorite during that matchup, but it's clear that Lewis' stock has slightly gone done with how he's been billed against up-and-coming fighters. If he decides to bring his A-game, he should be in for another stunning knockout win with a vintage performance.

Lewis' last win was a great step in the right direction with his last two fights making it to or past the third round. He's clearly adjusting his one-and-done game plan to fit the type of opponent he's facing, but it's worth noting that his knockout power is a threat for every second his opponent is in there with him.

Typically the physically bigger fighter in most of his bouts, Lewis will have to work against a significant height and reach discrepancy in trying to reach Teixera's chin. Whether or not he'll have to stuff some takedowns has yet to be determined, but Lewis will nevertheless have to focus some more attention on his striking defense in this one.

Why Tallison Teixeira will win

Last Fight: (W) Justin Tafa – TKO (elbows, knees R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Tallison Teixeira will be flirting with the top-15 rankings in just his second promotional bout with the UFC. He's a terrifying prospect from his physical stature alone, standing at 6-foot-7 and boasting an 83-inch reach.

His jab is his greatest weapon, but he's constantly loading up his other hand for a big power punch. Watch for Teixeira to be very active in gauging the distance during the opening portions of this fight.

Teixeira is still very fresh into his MMA career and could get distracted or overly excited against a knockout puncher like Derrick Lewis. He'll have a sense of urgency whether he likes it or not, so slowing this fight down and wearing on Lewis could be a strong tactic in avoiding the power early.

The longer this fight goes on, the more it will favor the constant pressure from Teixeira as he hopes to break Lewis' will. Expect a ton of feints, and don't be surprised if he looks towards his low leg kicks in an effort to slow Lewis down and keep him stagnant.

Final Derrick Lewis-Tallison Teixeira prediction & pick

This should be another fun Main Event between two hard-hitting heavyweights for as long as it lasts. While Derrick Lewis may be on the downswing of his career, he proves time and time again that he can't be counted out during a matchup like this.

Tallison Teixeira, on the other hand, is a physical specimen in his own right and will have the toughest test of his career in facing Lewis. He'll need to be constantly wary of the knockout power, but he's more than capable defending himself and using his reach to his advantage.

This fight is a toss-up in terms of both guys knocking each other out as are most Derrick Lewis fights over the last few years. While Tallison Teixeira is extremely long and can evade punches, his movement still has questions, especially when he's under the duress of Lewis' looping punches.

For betting sake, we'll side with the underdog in this one as it's a solid price for the one-punch knockout king.

Final Derrick Lewis-Tallison Teixeira Prediction & Pick: Derrick Lewis (+215)