UFC Nashville is rocking on, and we're set for another betting prediction and pick, shifting attention towards this Heavyweight matchup. Brazil's Vitor Petrino will face off against Florida's Austen Lane on Saturday as both fighters look to bounce back after recent losses. Check UFC odds for our Petrino-Lane prediction and pick.

Vitor Petrino (11-2) comes into this bout with a 4-2 UFC record since 2023. After four consecutive victories to start his run, he dropped back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. He was finished in both of those fights and is looking to bounce back in a big way in this one. Petrino stands 6-foot-2 with a 77.5-inch reach.

Austen Lane (13-6) comes in with a 1-3-0-1 record since entering the UFC in 2023. He's a Contender Series product with a 1-1 record, but things haven't been so smooth for Lane against promotional opponents. He'll have another tall task in this one in trying to overcome a +500 betting line. Lane stands 6-foot-6 with an 80-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Vitor Petrino-Austen Lane odds

Vitor Petrino: -700

Austen Lane: +500

Over 1.5 rounds: +135

Under 1.5 rounds: -175

Why Vitor Petrino will win

Last Fight: (L) Dustin Jacoby – KO (right cross, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Vitor Petrino was bested his last time out after Dustin Jacoby landed a perfect right hand to sit him down in the third round.

Petrino was visibly tired by that point and was down in the striking numbers, but the knockout was particularly brutal in nature and should be a wake-up call ahead of this fight. Petrino's defense will have to be particularly sound against an opponent like Lane with 11 career knockouts.

Still, Petrino will have a sizable grappling advantage here, and we've seen Lane struggle off his back in a number of bouts. Attention to his cardio will also be a factor as he's been known to take rounds off in the past. Nevertheless, he has a clear athletic advantage and will need to be patient in using his bursts of explosiveness.

While Petrino is fully capable of the knockout here, he's been successful tying opponents up and using his Judo to take them down. The biggest key for Petrino will be advancing with caution and keeping his output consistent.

Why Austen Lane will win

Last Fight: (L) Mario Pinto – KO (hook, R2)

Last 5: 1-3-0-1

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Austen Lane has struggled to find his footing over the last couple of bouts, getting knocked out in three of his last four appearances. Albeit, he still managed an extremely savvy performance against Robelis Despaigne in extending the highly touted prospect past the first round. He has a knack for exposing certain opponents' weaknesses if he's able to drag them into a dogfight.

Still, his propensity towards brawls hasn't worked out in his favor as of late, seriously compromising his chin in the process. Lane could see success with a similar approach to his last win in dragging this fight out and tiring Petrino out.

From there, Lane remains dangerous with his one-punch knockout and will begin to land clean if a tired Petrino drops his hands. Look for the low leg kick as it's been a factor in previous fights for Petrino.

Final Vitor Petrino-Austen Lane prediction & pick

While this fight has fireworks written all over it, neither fighter necessarily benefits from a chaotic brawl here. Vitor Petrino is fresh off two knockouts and is likely to seek a more measured approach this time around. Austen Lane is in the same boat in terms of being on the wrong end of a brawl.

While Austen Lane can be successful in the later portions of this fight, I don't expect him to pose much of a threat to Petrino in terms of the grappling or knocking him out clean.

Petrino, on the other hand, has to find a consistent output of cardio at some point if he wants to be successful against scrappy opponents like Lane. Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith picked up on the gaps, so it'll be interesting to see what improvements he makes ahead of this one.

Unlike Robelis Despaigne, Vitor Petrino has proven himself in a three-round fight and I expect the same out of this one. Still, Austen Lane is sneaky as a knockout artist and never seems completely out of a fight until he physically is. Vitor Petrino is defensive enough to pick up on this and should be making this a boring fight at times with his clinch work.

Let's roll with Vitor Petrino to pick up the win as this fight goes over.

Final Vitor Petrino-Austen Lane Prediction & Pick: Vitor Petrino (-700); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+135)