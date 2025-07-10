ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis versus Tallison Teixeira continues on the prelims with a fight between Mike Davis and Mitch Ramirez in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Davis-Ramirez prediction and pick.

Mike Davis (11-3) saw his five-fight win streak snapped in February when he dropped a unanimous decision to Fares Ziam. Previously, Davis showcased his grappling with a submission win over Natan Levy. Now, “Beast Boy” looks to rebound and reassert himself against Mitch Ramirez at UFC Nashville this Saturday night.

Mitch Ramirez (8-2) enters UFC Nashville off a tough UFC debut loss, stopped by Thiago Moises via third-round leg kicks in March 2024. Before that, Ramirez rebounded with a quick first-round TKO of Aireon Tavarres at LFA 173 last December. Now, “The Fight Stalker” looks to bounce back and make a statement against Mike Davis this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Nashville Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Nashville odds: Mike Davis-Mitch Ramirez odds

Mike Davis: -1050

Mitch Ramirez: +675

Over 2.5 rounds: +140

Under 2.5 rounds: -180

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Mike Davis will win

Last Fight: (L) Fares Ziam – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Mike Davis is primed to secure a victory over Mitch Ramirez at UFC Nashville thanks to his superior experience, well-rounded skill set, and relentless pressure. Davis is known for his crisp striking, powerful combinations, and ability to mix in knees and body shots, which often wear down opponents over the course of a fight.

Davis’s wrestling base gives him an edge in controlling the pace and location of the bout. He’s shown strong takedown defense and offensive grappling, allowing him to dictate whether the fight stays on the feet or goes to the mat. When healthy, Davis is explosive and athletic, maintaining a high tempo that tests his opponents’ cardio and resolve.

Ramirez, while dangerous early with his knockout power and aggressive approach, has struggled against opponents who can stuff his takedowns and drag the fight into deeper waters. His recent TKO loss to Thiago Moises, where leg kicks finished him, exposed his vulnerability to sustained pressure and body attacks. Davis’s ability to target the body and mix up his offense should sap Ramirez’s energy and limit his explosiveness as the fight progresses.

Expect Davis to weather Ramirez’s early storm, gradually increase his output, and break his opponent down with volume, pressure, and technical superiority. His experience against higher-level competition and more diverse arsenal make him the favorite to win convincingly this weekend

Why Mitch Ramirez will win

Last Fight: (L) Thiago Moises – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Mitch Ramirez has the tools to pull off an upset against Mike Davis at UFC Nashville, thanks to his explosive finishing ability and relentless aggression. With five knockout wins and a reputation for fast starts—six first-round finishes in his career—Ramirez can overwhelm opponents before they settle into a rhythm. His power and willingness to press forward make him a constant threat from the opening bell.

Ramirez’s striking is dangerous, particularly his leg kicks and flurries in close quarters. If he can pressure Davis early and force exchanges, he has the potential to catch Davis before the veteran settles into his game plan. Davis has shown that he can be hittable at times, and Ramirez’s aggressive style could exploit those defensive lapses.

On the ground, Ramirez is no slouch either, with two submission victories and a background in wrestling. If Davis looks to wrestle, Ramirez’s scrambling and submission threat could create chaos and opportunities for reversals or fight-ending sequences. Davis’s recent struggles with injuries and inconsistent performances also open the door for Ramirez to capitalize if “Beast Boy” isn’t at his best.

Expect Ramirez to push the pace, look for early openings, and use his finishing instincts to test Davis’s durability. If he can impose his will and keep the fight chaotic, Ramirez has a clear path to victory this weekend.

Final Mike Davis-Mitch Ramirez prediction & pick

Mike Davis enters UFC Nashville as the favorite against Mitch Ramirez, thanks to his superior experience and more polished all-around game. Davis’s crisp boxing, ability to mix in wrestling, and proven cardio give him multiple paths to victory over three rounds. He’s shown he can handle adversity and adjust mid-fight when necessary.

Ramirez, however, is always dangerous with his knockout power and aggressive style, making him a live underdog who could capitalize if Davis slips up early. Still, Davis’s technical striking and ability to control the pace should allow him to weather Ramirez’s early attacks and gradually take over the fight.

Expect Davis to use his movement, volume, and wrestling to neutralize Ramirez’s power, ultimately earning a clear decision win at UFC Nashville.

Final Mike Davis-Mitch Ramirez Prediction & Pick: Mike Davis by Decision (+215), Over 2.5 Rounds (+140)