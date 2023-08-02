New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made his weekly appearance on the Talkin' Yankees podcast, and he was asked about the Yankees' decision to stand pat at the deadline, despite a team like the New York Mets selling at the deadline.

“The Mets are in a slightly different situation,” Aaron Boone said, via Talkin' Yanks. “We've been 2-3 games out of a playoff spot, and that sometimes is a tough place to be, especially when you haven't played great, but you do feel like at least there's a chance of getting better and stronger performances. Certainly don't want to pull the plug. Obviously Aaron [Judge] coming back and Nestor [Cortes] coming back, and and [Jonathan] Loaisiga coming back and being on the outskirts of a playoff spot. But also having not played well enough recently to be in the dance right now. That's ultimately where that came down I think with the front office.”

The Yankees were rumored to be listening on expiring contracts like Harrison Bader, Wandy Peralta, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Luis Severino. Ultimately, they did not trade any of those players. The Yankees were also rumored to be in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding acquiring Dylan Carlson. Deals for Harrison Bader, Wandy Peralta, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Luis Severino did not come to fruition, and neither did a deal for Dylan Carlson.

Jomboy, one of the hosts of the Talkin' Yanks podcast expressed concern regarding the long-term plan for the Yankees. Boone and Jomboy shared a heated moment as a result.

The Yankees are hoping to turn things around, and it will have to be internally.