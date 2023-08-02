There might not be a more hated person in Gotham right now than New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He continues to be the target of a frustrated fanbase that held on to hope that the club would make significant moves ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline to shore up the team's chances to make the MLB playoffs.

The Yankees did make some moves, but ones that weren't splashy enough to quell the anger of their fans.

Cashman also did try to allay the strong emotions of Yankees supporters by making an effort to convince them that New York could still turn things around.

“We've got a shot, still. Stay tuned. We'll see if we turn those jeers into cheers,” Cashman told reporters when asked for a message to Yankees fans.

Brian Cashman was asked what his message is for Yankee fans after the trade deadline: "We've got a shot, still. Stay tuned. We'll see if we turn those jeers into cheers." pic.twitter.com/OENPz60T76 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 2, 2023

Making the day worse for New York is its 5-2 loss Tuesday at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. It's the Yankees' third loss in a row and fourth in five games. They are a Wednesday loss away from getting swept by Tampa Bay, which, despite a payroll that's just a fraction of New York's is doing way much better than the Bronx Bombers this season.

Winning is the only cure for disappointed Yankees fans from this point forward. With the trade deadline now in everyone's mirror, it's all on New York's current roster to right the ship. It doesn't look very good for them, though, with the team over 10 games out of first place in the American League East division.