Matt LaFleur raved about Aaron Jones

With the Green Bay Packers entering the offseason, there are some lingering questions about Aaron Jones' future with the team as he enters his age 30 season in 2024, which is old for a running back, but head coach Matt LaFleur made it abundantly clear that the team values what he can do for them, and emphasized the role he played in the Packers making the playoffs this year.

“The product looked pretty good to me,” Matt LaFleur said, via Ryan wood of USA Today. “He certainly had an impact on our offense, an impact on our team and the late-season push. I don't know if we do all that without him.”

The Packers rallied from a 6-8 record late in the season with three wins to get to 9-8, and ultimately lost a heartbreaking game to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs after a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

Aaron Jones is under contract for the 2024 season, but the Packers might have to do something with his contract like they did last offseason for cap purposes. Regardless, Jones is a great weapon for the Packers offense, and that was seen through the late season run and in the playoffs.

As the Packers try to build off of a successful first season with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback, it will be interesting to see what the team does with Jones in the offseason. The hope is to take a step towards being true contenders in the NFC.