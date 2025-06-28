Ahead of his third season with Clemson, Cade Klubnik is unanimously viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. With 2025 likely being his final season at the NCAA level, Klubnik is returning to his roots at the Manning Passing Academy for the second consecutive offseason.

Klubnik believes the Manning Passing Academy dramatically aided his development over the last two years, incentivizing him to return in 2025. The Clemson quarterback said he believes the 2024 camp helped him become the player he was a year ago, and he seeks another evolution before his senior year.

“I think just getting to be around the whole Manning family and learn everything that they are,” Klubnik said, via On3 Sports. “It’s just really fun. That’s why I wanted to come back. I remember coming last year and learning so much. I felt like I was a better quarterback by the time I left, in just a few short days. Having that experience, getting to learn from the other quarterbacks in the country… But I think just the experience of being here and the people you’re surrounded with, there’s just nothing like it. It’s not something that you can really replicate.”

After a promising 2023 season, Klubnik elevated his game in 2024, throwing 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He opted to return for one more season in 2025 and is one of the top preseason Heisman Trophy favorites, as well as a leading candidate to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Klubnik joined Drew Allar, Darian Mensah, Luke Altmyer, LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning as the top quarterbacks at the camp. The group also included several rising first-year starters, including Austin Simmons, Gunner Stockton, Ty Simpson and Walker Howard.

Cade Klubnik leads Clemson into 2025 college football season

After leading Clemson back to the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2020, Klubnik is looking to become the program's next great quarterback. Under Dabo Swinney, the Tigers previously produced DeShaun Watson, Tajh Boyd and Trevor Lawrence. Two of them, Watson and Lawrence, went on to enjoy successful careers at the next level.

While all the hype ahead of the 2025 season centers on Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, Klubnik is arguably the best quarterback in the country. He threw the 10th-most passing yards and third-most touchdowns in 2024, while being the only player with over 480 passing attempts and fewer than 10 interceptions.

Clemson will be the clear favorite to win the ACC in 2025 after claiming the conference in two of the last three years. Klubnik is currently third in the preseason Heisman Trophy odds, trailing Manning and Nussmeier.