LaFleur preached patience when it comes to making decisions about his staff this offseason.

Following the Green Bay Packers' 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, rumblings about potential changes within Matt LaFleur's coaching staff instantly became a major talking point about the team. That includes Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was hired by LaFleur in February 2021.

LaFleur held a press conference on Monday and beforehand, he already knew he would receive several questions regarding his staff, particularly Joe Barry's future with the team.

“I know there's going to be a lot of long-term, big-picture questions,” said LaFleur. “I'm not there yet, fellas. Like I said, we're just starting the process… But we're just going into the evaluation portion right now.”

The Packers coach also revealed he will hold meetings with his assistants and coordinators in the afternoon. LaFleur also added that he will be patient when it comes to making a decision on his staff moving forward, especially with Joe Barry.

“Just going to go through the process at my own pace,” Matt LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

This is interesting, considering LaFleur carried a different tone after Green Bay's season-ending Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions last season.

“I don't really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all…” LaFleur said last year. “Certainly, I think there's a lot of things that all of us can improve upon, most notably myself. But I do believe in the people, not only in the locker room but our coaching staff.”

Whatever Matt LaFleur meant with his answers about his coaching staff on Monday morning is up for debate among Packers fans. Several of them have already been calling for Joe Barry's dismissal dating back to last year.