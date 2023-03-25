The New York Yankees will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make ahead of their 2023 regular season opener against the San Francisco Giants next week. Among them, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will have to decide on just who will be the team’s starting shortstop to begin the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees’ go-to shortstop last year, tallying 131 starts at the position in regular season play. He wound up posting a .261 batting average to go along with an OPS+ of 84 in his first season with the Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa entered spring training in a battle with Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza to be the team’s starting shortstop come Opening Day. On Volpe’s part, he has continued to make the most out of his at-bats in spring training; he has posted a .314 batting average and a .417 OBP in 17 such games played.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has had a front-row seat to watch Volpe, and he has been left in awe of the club’s promising shortstop prospect.

“He’s had a great spring so far,” Judge said after the Yankees’ 8-3 spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He’s putting the ball in play. He’s making the plays on defense. He’s hustling — great at-bats, competitive at-bats.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He just shows up ready to work. He’s prepared. Rarely do you see that at such a young age. Usually, you see some — a little immature or a little unprepared or the moment’s too big. But he’s seemed ready to go every single game.”

In the big picture, a final decision on the Yankees’ starting shortstop battle will come at the “very end” of the team’s camp.

“We’ll make a decision when we have to in the very end,” Cashman said on Wednesday. “We still have some time on the clock, but we’ve had a good camp. A lot of good things to see. But we have time on the clock to make the final call.”

The reigning American League East champions will open up their 2023 campaign with a combined six consecutive home matchups against the Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.