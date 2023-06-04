Tyler James Williams, known for his role in Abbott Elementary, has finally spoken up about the rumors surrounding his sexuality. In a recent message, he made it clear that he is not gay but emphasized the importance of not overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to “catch” them, TMZ reports. He highlighted how such actions contribute to the anxiety felt by queer and questioning individuals who fear living authentically.

i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes pic.twitter.com/AgWIxgYTO2 — cait atreides (@timcqthe) June 4, 2023

Williams expressed concern about the culture of trying to out people, describing it as dangerous. He also pointed out that this culture reinforces unrealistic archetypes that straight men are expected to conform to, limiting individual expression and freedom. Throughout his career, Williams has been intentional about pushing back against these archetypes, using his platform to challenge societal norms.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The actor's statement revealed his dedication to being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. He concluded his message by wishing a happy Pride to all queer and questioning individuals, showing his support and solidarity.

In a previous interview with GQ, Williams discussed his struggles with dating, acknowledging the challenges that come with fame and preconceived notions. As a former child star, he also opened up about his experience in therapy to address hypervigilance and work on his well-being.

Tyler James Williams' decision to address the rumors surrounding his sexuality sheds light on the importance of respecting individuals' journeys and allowing them to live their truth without unnecessary scrutiny. His message serves as a reminder to embrace diversity and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community because there should be no reason for anyone to worry about their innate feelings.