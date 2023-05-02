With the WGA (Writers Guild of America) writers’ strike beginning this morning, it was only a matter of time before shows came out and announced that they were on hold until the strike is resolved. Some shows, like House of the Dragon, were lucky enough to have scripts in place ahead of the strike. Abbott Elementary was not so fortunate.

Speaking with Democracy Now!, Brittani Nichols — who wrote episodes of Abbott Elementary — said, “We are going to continue to withhold our labor, and that means everything from not taking meetings to not putting anything in that pipeline to not showing up for work. And that means that shows might get delayed. Abbott Elementary was supposed to go back to the room this week.” She continued, “We are a show that writes while we air. And so, if this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time.”

So it appears that Abbott Elementary, one of the most popular series on TV, will be affected in the direct aftermath of the strike. Late-night shows also announced that they would be on hold due to the strike.

The WGA strike is an effort to get fair compensation for an uptick in work thanks to streaming. The strike itself began at 12:01 am PT after a new agreement was not reached.

Abbott Elementary has been a popular series for ABC since its debut in 2021. The mockumentary sitcom follows a fictional school in Philadelphia. Two seasons in and 35 episodes down, the series has also added a number of awards to its name, including two Emmys in 2022.