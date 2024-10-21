ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

AC Milan is looking for their first Champions League win as they host Club Brugge. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an AC Milan-Club Brugge prediction and pick.

AC Milan does not have a win in their first two Champions League fixtures. They coming in 0-0-2 on the UCL season. First, it was a 3-1 loss to Liverpool, and then, a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen. They have struggled to score in Champions League play, with just one goal. Still, they have been solid in Serie A play, sitting at 4-1-1 in the last six fixtures. Meanwhile, Club Brugge is 1-0-1 in their two UCL fixtures. They lost to Borussia Dortmund 3-0 to start but would rebound a beat Strum Graz 1-0.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: AC Milan-Club Brugge Odds

AC Milan: -240

Club Brugge: +600

Draw: +370

Over 2.5 goals: -154

Under 2.5 goals: +126

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Club Brugge

Time: 12:45 PM ET/ 9:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why AC Milan United Will Win

AC Milan has normally scored well this year. In ten fixtures between domestic league play and Champions League play, they are scoring 1.7 goals per gamer this year. Still, they have scored just once in their two games in Champions League play this year. AC Milan has been starting well this year. They are scoring 1.1 goals per first half this year, scoring in six of their ten first halves this season.

Christian Pulisic has led the way for AC Milan this year. He has scored five goals and has three assists so far in domestic league play. His five goals are an expected 3.4 goals this year. Pulisic also has the only goal in Champions League play this year. Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez has been solid this year. The defender has scored two goals and has two assists on the season in domestic league play. He has four shots in the two UCL games, but none hit the target. Further, he has struggled to create opportunities in UCL play. Finally, Alvaro Morata needs to take a step forward. He has three shots with one on target in UCL play but has scored twice in domestic play.

AC Milan has been solid, but not great on defense this year. They have allowed 1.3 goals per fixture this year between UCL and domestic league play. That average goes up to two goals per game in UCL play. Mike Maignan has been solid in UCL play. He has allowed three goals on 16 shots so far in just over a game and a half.

Why Club Brugge Will Win

Club Brugge is also a quality scoring team this year. In 13 fixtures across all competitions, they have scored 19 goals, good for 1.46 goals per fixture. They have also scored in 11 of 13 fixtures this year. Still, in Champions League play they have also struggled to score. Brugge has scored just one goal in their two fixtures so far in Champions League play.

The one goal has come from Christos Tzolis. He also has two goals and an assist on the year in league play. Still, this is on an expected 3.2 goals with 2.5 assists this year. Tzolis has also led the team in shots in UCL play. He has six shots with three on target. Brugge would like to see Hans Vanaken step up in this game. He has four goals and two assists so far in domestic league play, but he does not have a point in UCL play while having three shots without on on target. Gustav Nilsson has also struggled in UCL play. He has just one shot, but in league play, he has three goals and four assists.

Club Brugge has also been solid on defense this year. They have conceded just 16 goals in 13 fixtures across all leagues. That is good for 1.23 goals per fixture this year. They have started strong on defense this year. Brugge has given up just four goals in 13 fixtures in the first half. They also have not given up a goal in the first half in UCL play. Simon Mignolet has not been great in goal. He has just four saves on seven shots in UCL play.

Final AC Milan-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick

AC Milan has struggled in Champion League play but is the favorite in terms of odds over Club Brugge. They have scored just one goal and lost both matches. They played well on defense against Bayer Leverkusen but struggled against Liverpool. Club Brugge was solid last time out but was blown out by Dortmund. AC Milan should score better in this one, and while Club Brugge has a win and Milan does not, Milan will get their win in this one.

Final AC Milan-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick: AC Milan ML (-240)