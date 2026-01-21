ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett continues on the early prelims with a bout between Josh Hokit and Denzel Freeman in the heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hokit-Freeman prediction and pick.

Josh Hokit (7-0) enters his sophomore UFC appearance riding a wave of momentum, highlighted by his spectacular 56-second knockout of Max Gimenis in November 2025. The former NFL practice squad player has been perfect throughout his career with a 100% finishing rate, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Denzel Freeman.

Denzel Freeman (7-1) enters on a two-fight winning streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision in his UFC debut against Marek Bujlo in November 2025. The former Greco-Roman wrestler has finished five of his seven wins, showcasing explosive head kicks and suffocating top control, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Josh Hokit.

Here are the UFC 324 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 324 odds: Josh Hokit-Denzel Freeman odds

Josh Hokit: -230

Denzel Freeman: +190

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

Why Josh Hokit will win

Last Fight: (W) Max Gimenis – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Josh Hokit has the tools to break Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 by weaponizing pace, pressure, and transitional offense in a way Freeman has not yet had to endure over three rounds. Hokit’s average fight time of just 3:31 reflects a finisher who does not allow opponents the luxury of slow starts or low-output stretches.​

Built on a foundation of Division I wrestling and NFL-caliber explosiveness, Hokit’s level changes and chain-wrestling should disrupt Freeman’s preference for a measured, clinch-heavy approach. Freeman is dangerous in spots but historically passive, often allowing minutes to slip away while he waits for perfect opportunities.​

That tendency is a problem against a heavyweight who crashes the pocket, forces exchanges, and turns takedowns into immediate, fight-ending ground-and-pound. Hokit’s ability to blend strikes into reactive shots means Freeman will have to defend layered attacks instead of the more predictable, straightforward looks he saw in regional title bouts.​

Over time, Hokit's urgency and pressure favor momentum, optics, and damage, especially in front of judges who reward forward movement and control. If Freeman does not significantly increase his volume and initiative, Hokit’s pace and wrestling should carry him to a clear victory on Saturday.​

Why Denzel Freeman will win

Last Fight: (W) Marek Bujo – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Denzel Freeman can beat Josh Hokit at UFC 324 by forcing this into a range and tempo where his experience, length, and southpaw striking dictate the terms of engagement. Freeman’s 15:00 average fight time versus Hokit’s 3:31 suggests he is far more comfortable operating in extended, tactical battles.​

On the feet, Freeman simply throws and lands more, averaging 3.3 significant strikes per minute while Hokit has yet to establish any consistent UFC-level striking output. That pace, combined with his sneaky head kicks and long straight left, gives him multiple ways to punish Hokit's predictable level changes.​

Defensively, Freeman quietly posts better metrics, with superior strike defense and a lower reliance on wild exchanges to create offense. If he maintains his balance and consistently frames off in the clinch, he can force Hokit to shoot from farther out, where entries become slower, easier to read, and more telegraphed.​

The X-factor is Freeman’s Greco and clinch wrestling, plus his proven five-round cardio from regional title fights. If he stuffs early takedowns, makes Hokit work along the fence, and keeps a jab and left kick in his face, Freeman can take over late and either hurt him standing or edge a clear decision.​

Final Josh Hokit-Denzel Freeman prediction & pick

Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 has as a classic heavyweight clash where early momentum and cardio management will likely decide everything.

Hokit’s path to victory is straightforward: crash the pocket, chain-wrestle off his entries, and force Freeman to carry his weight while eating ground-and-pound. His historical tendency to start fast and hunt finishes contrasts sharply with Freeman’s more patient, sometimes low-output style, especially in his UFC debut.​

However, Freeman is a live underdog with legitimate upset equity thanks to his southpaw stance, size, and proven durability over fifteen minutes. If he can survive the early storm, win the clinch exchanges, and keep his jab and left kick working, the momentum could slowly tilt his way as Hokit’s pace fades.​

Stylistically, the most probable script remains Hokit overwhelming early, finding takedowns, and forcing a referee stoppage once Freeman starts conceding positions. The prediction is Josh Hokit by late second- or early third-round TKO.

Final Josh Hokit-Denzel Freeman Prediction & Pick: Josh Hokit (-230), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)