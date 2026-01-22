With the New York Mets trading for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta, it marks one of the few moves the team has made with the hope of making some noise next season. While the hope is that Peralta puts the Mets over the edge, the question now remains about his long-term future with the team.

In the latest reporting from Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, it states that the 29-year-old is “open to signing a contract extension” with New York.

“The New York Mets acquired ace starter Freddy Peralta and pitcher Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat,” Ragazzo wrote.

“Given the cost for Peralta, it's certainly possible that the Mets would want to extend the right-hander before he reaches free agency next winter. But according to The Athletic, the Mets are focused on 2026 with Peralta for now. However, Peralta is open to signing a contract extension with the Mets, as sources told Mets On SI,” Ragazzo continued.

There's no denying that Peralta is a huge get for the team, as last season, he pitched a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record.

The contract situation with the Mets and Freddy Peralta

With the Mets and Peralta trade looking to be huge for the team next season, the thought of a contract extension could have fans excited for security. Looking at his current situation, Peralta will be in the final year of his current five-year contract as he'll no doubt have interest elsewhere if New York doesn't get it done.

“Peralta is set to make $8 million in the final year of his five-year, $15.5 million deal that he signed with the Brewers,” Ragazzo wrote. “The 30-year-old is likely to receive a major long-term payday either from the Mets or on the open market next offseason.”

“The typical time for teams to begin discussing extensions with players is usually around March during spring training,” Ragazzo continued. “Since Peralta is interested in an extension, the Mets and the pitcher could pick up these talks before the regular season begins.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Peralta's situation turns out with the Mets.