UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett kicks off the main card with the a bout between Arnold Allen and Jean Silva in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Allen-Silva prediction and pick.

Arnold Allen (20-3) snapped a two-fight skid by outclassing Giga Chikadze over three rounds at UFC 304, showcasing disciplined pressure and balanced boxing-kicking volume. Earlier, he dropped competitive decisions to unbeaten contender Movsar Evloev and ex-champ Max Holloway, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jean Silva.

Jean Silva (16-3) rides a 6-1 UFC run built on violent finishing, highlighted by a statement ninja-choke over Bryce Mitchell and a first-round TKO of Melsik Baghdasaryan in 2025. His lone recent blemish is a late TKO loss to Diego Lopes, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Arnold Allen.

Here are the UFC 324 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 324 odds: Arnold Allen-Jean Silva odds

Arnold Allen: +215

Jean Silva: -265

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Arnold Allen will win

Last Fight: (W) Giga Chikadze – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Arnold Allen can beat Jean Silva by leaning on his superior defense, composure and five-round-level experience against elite names like Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev. Allen’s footwork, southpaw jab, and calf kicks can disrupt Silva’s forward bursts and draw out wild exchanges on unfavorable terms.​

Silva’s aggression and counter power are real, but his tendency to overextend and chase exchanges cost him badly against Diego Lopes. Allen’s disciplined distance game, plus wrestling and clinch threats, can force Silva into a paced, technical fight where Allen picks safer shots, limits damage, and banks rounds.​​

Why Jean Silva will win

Last Fight: (L) Diego Lopes – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 15 (12 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jean Silva can beat Arnold Allen by weaponizing pace and chaos against a more methodical technician. Silva’s multi-layered pressure striking, punch-kick combinations and willingness to crash the pocket can drag Allen into uncomfortable brawls where Silva’s superior power and finishing instincts become the deciding factors.​​

Allen’s defense is sound, but he can be backed up and forced into reactive exchanges, as seen in long stretches against Max Holloway. Silva’s feints, stance switches and body-head variations can make Allen reset constantly, taxing his gas tank while forcing him to fight off the back foot far more than he prefers.​​

Silva’s recent run of finishes shows he carries knockout and submission threats in every scramble. If he can stuff the first layer of Allen’s takedowns, punish entries with knees and uppercuts, and keep volume high, he can accumulate damage quickly and create a snowball effect that Allen struggles to reverse over three rounds.​

Final Arnold Allen-Jean Silva prediction & pick

Allen has proven he can go long with championship-level opposition without breaking, while Silva still trends boom-or-bust when fights turn chaotic and extended.

Early, Silva’s pressure, power, and creativity give him real upset equity, especially if he can back Allen to the fence and force ugly exchanges. However, Allen’s footwork, southpaw jab, counter,s and layered defense should help him gradually solve Silva’s entries and start winning the majority of clean exchanges.

As Silva’s pace and explosiveness start to dip, Allen’s steadier round-over-round output and clinch/takedown threats become more pronounced. The longer this stays relatively structured, the more it favors Allen’s ability to bank minutes, manage risk, and avoid the kind of prolonged brawl Silva needs.

The pick is Arnold Allen to survive some early turbulence, increasingly dictate the terms of the fight, and pull away down the stretch. Expect him to win a competitive but clear decision on the strength of cleaner shots landed, better defense, and superior composure in the biggest moments.

Final Arnold Allen-Jean Silva Prediction & Pick: Arnold Allen (+215), Over 2.5 Rounds (-130)