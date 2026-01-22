ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rivals Week continues in the NBA as we're back for another betting prediction and pick for this next Western Conference tilt. The Golden State Warriors (25-20) visit the Dallas Mavericks (18-26) with Golden State leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference after falling 145-127 to the Toronto Raptors. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak as they've gained some ground with 10 wins over their last 15 games. They'll look for another comfortable win on the road during Rivals Week.

The Dallas Maverick sit in the 12-spot among the Western standings, most recently beating the New York Knicks 114-97. Matching their longest win streak of the season at three games, they'll have a chance to surpass that mark as they're 6-3 over their last nine games.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

Golden State: Gary Payton II (foot – Questionable) / Jimmy Butler III (knee – OUT) / Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT)

Dallas: Moussa Cisse (illness – Questionable) / Daniel Gafford (ankle – Questionable) / Anthony Davis (finger – OUT) / Dante Exum (knee – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Dallas Mavericks are 11-13 at home. The Golden State Warriors are 8-13 on the road.

The Warriors are 21-13 as betting favorites. The Mavericks are 10-18 as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 20-24 ATS overall, 14-10 ATS at home. The Warriors are 22-23 ATS overall, 8-13 ATS on the road.

The Warriors are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Mavericks.

Both teams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Golden State's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Dallas' last 10 games.

Keys to Warriors vs. Mavericks Matchup

The Warriors and Mavericks match up for the second time this season following a previous 126-116 win for Golden State. During that game, rookie Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 27 points while adding a team-high five assists. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 23 points while Jimmy Butler added 14 points and made a number of key defensive plays. The Warriors led for 93% of the game and ballooned their lead to 17 at one point, so they should be confident as the favorites in the game once again.

However, with the recent loss of Jimmy Butler to an ACL tear, the Warriors are in damage control and will need to seriously adjust without their second-leading scorer behind Curry. Brandin Podziemski is their next highest scorer at 12.3 PPG, but he'll immediately see an increase in usage following the injury. Expect both him and Moses Moody to have a much more expanded role on offense as they try to fill the gaps without their All-Star.

The Mavericks are dealing with injuries of their own, but it's offered the chance for players like Max Christie to really prove their worth as league starters. Christie has grown immensely since joining the Mavericks and almost matched his career-high of 28 points with 26 on 8-10 shooting from three in their last game. He'll have a huge impact in keeping this team afloat alongside Cooper Flagg as they continue to be without Anthony Davis.

The Warriors looked in serious disarray their last time out against the Raptors and while they were able to score the ball efficiently, their defense wasn't nearly as composed as they have been throughout this season. Steve Kerr and his team will need to make the proper adjustments following the All-Star break as role players continue to settle into their new activity.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Warriors won the first meeting between these two team rather handily, but the Dallas Mavericks have caught heat with three consecutive wins heading into this one. Max Christie and Cooper Flagg will look to build upon solid outings over their last few, while the Warriors begin a new journey for the rest of the season without Jimmy Butler.

While the Mavericks certainly haven't been effective at covering the spread this season, their trends at home this season are actually respectable as they've gone 14-10 ATS in their own building. Their energy during the previous back-to-back at home and their latest win over the New York Knicks has to be a huge confidence boost for the young core of players.

For our final prediction, we'll ride the hot hand and take the Dallas Mavericks to cover at home in this one. They've covered, and beaten, much better teams than themselves this season and they could capitalize at home against a down Warriors team.

Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +5.5 (-110); UNDER 234.5 (-110)