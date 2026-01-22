ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for NBA Rivals Week as we head to Los Angeles for this inter-city classic rivalry. The Los Angeles Lakers (26-16) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (19-24) with their season series tied at 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference following their 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets. They've won back-to-back games and have three wins over their last five, hoping to continue trending in the right direction against the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are tenth in the Western Conference, most recently falling 138-110 to the Chicago Bulls. The loss snapped their longest win streak of the season at six games, but they're still an impressive 12-3 over their last 15 games hosting this tilt as near-even favorites.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Lakers: Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Adou Thiero (knee – OUT)

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (knee – Questionable) / Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring – OUT) / Derrick Jones Jr. (knee – OUT)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 11-9 at home this season. The Lakers are 14-8 on the road.

The Clippers are 12-10 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 8-9 as the underdog.

The Clippers are 20-23 ATS overall, 9-11 ATS at home. The Lakers are 23-19 ATS overall, 12-10 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 7-3 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers.

The Clippers are 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Lakers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games.

The Clippers are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games at home.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Lakers' last six games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup

The season series between these two squads has been back and forth, but both games were decided by double-digits with the Lakers winning 135-118 and the Clippers responding with a 103-88 win of their own. Heading into this game, the Clippers have certainly been the hotter team, but their success is highly dependent on whether Kawhi Leonard is able to play or not. Averaging 28.2 PPG, he missed their last game against Chicago that resulted in a loss. He's listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, so that could be the reason for the near-even spread despite how hot the Clippers have been over the last month.

Still, Lakers' Luka Doncic continues to lead both his team and the NBA in PPG with 33.5 PPG and his will to score in the first quarter has been something to marvel at this season. He's averaging a whopping 12.0 PPG in the first quarter this season, accounting for more than a third of his total scoring. If he's able to get the Lakers out to a hot start in this one, they should feel comfortable leading the pace for what is basically a dual home game for them as well.

Clippers' James Harden has been impressive this season as well, but it hasn't necessarily translated to wins on their record. Ivica Zubac has been one of the best rebounding big men in the league this season, but he should be met with stern resistance from Lakers' Deandre Ayton. Ayton has been hot with rebounding totals of 8-13-6-18-13 over his last five games, so expect him to continue being aggressive for his team in the paint.

LeBron James has historically enjoyed his matchup against the Clippers and if Kawhi Leonard ends up sitting for a second-straight game, the Clippers will be hard-pressed to find an effective defender to cover James. All in all, James Harden will have to be their main facilitator and scorer in hopes of keeping up with the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

While the Clippers have seen their most successful month throughout the last few weeks, they've still dropped bad intermittent losses to teams like the Bulls amidst their winning streaks. Dependent on whether Kawhi Leonard plays or not, the Lakers should be in a prime spot to win this game with not much holding them back on the road.

For our final pick, we're going to roll with the Los Angeles Lakers to win this game outright and cover their spread. Luka Doncic should be in-line for another huge game and the Lakers' bigs have been playing well over their last three games.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-118); UNDER 222.5 (-110)