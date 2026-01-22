ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Callum Walsh (15-0) storms into Friday fresh off a dominant performance over Fernando Vargas Jr. after blasting out Dean Sutherland in one. Riding that unbeaten surge and growing buzz, he looks to make another statement as he comes into his fight Friday night against Carlos Ocampo.

Carlos Ocampo (38-3) enters rebuilding with three straight wins since a brutal first-round KO loss to Tim Tszyu and a hard, rugged points defeat to Sebastian Fundora. Battle-tested at the world level, he’s the seasoned spoiler as he comes into his fight Friday night against Callum Walsh.

Here are the Zuffa Boxing Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Zuffa Boxing odds: Callum Walsh-Carlos Ocampo odds

Callum Walsh: -700

Carlos Ocampo: +450

Over 8.5 rounds: -135

Under 8.5 rounds: +100

Why Callum Walsh will win

Last Fight: (W) Fernando Vargas – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Knockouts: 11

Walsh beats Ocampo on Friday because his youth, volume, and southpaw pressure are perfectly aligned with Zuffa’s goal of showcasing an action-friendly centerpiece. He is the naturally fresher man at 24 with sharper hand speed, better combination flow, and a far higher ceiling at this stage.

Working behind a disciplined right jab, Walsh can step around Ocampo’s orthodox guard, touch him at range, and then close with straight lefts and body work that steadily chip away at an aging, shopworn opponent. If he maintains shape defensively and avoids loading up early, that steady drip of offense should bank rounds while also setting up late damage.

Meanwhile, Ocampo’s durability has eroded after heavy beatings and stoppage losses against top-tier punchers like Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu. He still comes forward, but the wide hooks, fading snap, and predictable pressure give Walsh clean counter windows and chances to pivot off and reset.

Over 10 rounds, Walsh’s higher tempo, superior accuracy, and fresher legs should separate clearly on the cards, with a real chance of a late accumulation stoppage if Ocampo’s resistance dips down the stretch.

Why Carlos Ocampo will win

Last Fight: (W) Ricardo Banuelos – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Knockouts: 26

Ocampo can beat Walsh on Friday by weaponizing his experience edge over 10 hard rounds, dragging the 24-year-old into a pace and rhythm he has never truly seen as a pro. With 40-plus fights and deep rounds banked, he knows how to manage momentum, steal frames late, and survive rough patches.

Having shared rings with Errol Spence Jr., Sebastian Fundora, and Tim Tszyu, Ocampo has faced far greater firepower than Walsh and understands how elite pressure feels. That global experience can blunt Walsh’s early surge, especially if Ocampo targets the body, tests Walsh’s gas tank at middleweight, and leans on him inside.

Ocampo also enters on a three-fight knockout streak, confidence restored and timing sharpened against opponents he was expected to beat. If Walsh overextends trying to impress in Zuffa Boxing’s debut, Ocampo’s compact counters and straighter right hands down the pipe can catch the southpaw squared up.

As the bout progresses, the physicality gap could narrow if Walsh’s output dips and his defense loosens under fatigue. In that scenario, Ocampo’s late-round toughness and grinding style give him a real path to a punishing upset on the cards or a late, attritional stoppage.

Final Callum Walsh-Carlos Ocampo prediction & pick

Walsh should come through this inaugural Zuffa Boxing main event with a clear but hard-earned victory, likely on the cards with late-stoppage upside. The combination of youth, snap, and sustained volume looks well-matched to a 10-round showcase against a seasoned—but subtly eroding—veteran.

At 24, Walsh brings fresher legs, a higher work rate, and the southpaw angles that have troubled Ocampo historically, especially when combined with disciplined body work. If he stays patient behind the jab and doesn’t chase the finish, he can gradually separate on the cards while chipping away at Ocampo’s foundations.

Ocampo’s experience, durability, and three-fight knockout streak mean he is absolutely live early, particularly if Walsh starts too fast or gets greedy in exchanges. But the same tape that shows Ocampo’s grit also shows accumulating damage from Spence, Fundora, and Tszyu, with defensive gaps that a sharp, hungry southpaw can exploit.

Factoring in the odds, momentum, and promotional investment around Walsh, the likeliest scenario is a competitive first half that gradually tilts one way. Expect Walsh to pull away down the stretch for a wide unanimous decision, with a late referee or corner stoppage in play if Ocampo’s resistance dips in the final third.

Final Callum Walsh-Carlos Ocampo Prediction & Pick: Callum Walsh (-700), Over 8.5 Rounds (-135)