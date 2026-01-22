The Milwaukee Brewers generated league-wide discussion Wednesday night when they traded longtime ace Freddy Peralta despite coming off the best record in Major League Baseball. After a 97-win season in 2025 that earned the No. 1 overall seed, the move reshaped conversations surrounding the club’s future and long-term roster planning.

Milwaukee sent two-time All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta and right-handed reliever Tobias Myers to the New York Mets. Peralta, who finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025, gives New York a proven frontline starter coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career. Myers adds additional depth and flexibility to the Mets’ pitching staff.

In return, the Brewers received pitching prospect Brandon Sproat and infielder outfielder Jett Williams. Rather than signaling a step back from contention, the trade reflects the organization’s effort to balance present competitiveness with long-term stability while maximizing value on a veteran pitcher nearing free agency.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory Network that was later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg explained why the team could remain strong despite parting with the 29-year-old pitcher. Hogg emphasized roster balance, depth, and timing as key factors behind the front office’s decision.

"It's worth mentioning that the Brewers might be better in the next two years."@CyrtHogg floats a positive spin on the Brewers trading Freddy Peralta. pic.twitter.com/LvDveEhCrL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 22, 2026

Peralta anchored the Brewers rotation in 2025, leading the National League with 17 wins while posting a 2.70 ERA and striking out 204 hitters. His departure is significant, but the front office viewed the timing as an opportunity to further strengthen organizational depth without sacrificing short-term expectations.

Sproat, a 25-year-old right-hander, adds near-ready pitching depth. He posted a 4.24 ERA with 113 strikeouts across 121 innings at Triple-A Syracuse before debuting with the Mets on September 7. He opened his major-league career with two quality starts before finishing with a 4.79 ERA across four appearances.

Williams fits Milwaukee’s preference for athletic, up-the-middle players. The former 14th overall pick hit .261/.363/.465 with 17 home runs and 34 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, showcasing speed, versatility, and on-base ability.

With Brandon Woodruff expected healthy and young arms emerging, the Brewers enter 2026 positioned to contend while maintaining roster depth, financial flexibility, and sustained competitive balance.