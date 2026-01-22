ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC 324 Co-Main Event is finally here as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this high-stakes bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Former champion No. 3 Sean O'Malley takes on serious contender No. 5 Song Yadong of China in one of the best matchups on the fight card. Check our UFC odds series for the O'Malley-Song prediction and pick.

Sean O'Malley (18-3) has gone 10-3-0-1 while becoming UFC's former Bantamweight Champion. After losing his title to Merab Dvalishvili, he fell during the rematch and will now begin a new path to the title as he welcomes one of the division's most promising contenders. O'Malley stands 5-foot-11 with a 72-inch reach.

Song Yadong (22-8-1) has gone 11-3-1 inside the UFC since 2017. After losing to current champion Petr Yan in a respectable effort, Song bounced back with a dominant win over former champ henry Cejudo. A win over Sean O'Malley could earn him a title shot thanks to his impressive record thus far. Song stands 5-foot-8 with a 67-inch reach.

UFC 324 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 324 Odds: Sean O'Malley-Song Yadong Odds

Sean O'Malley: -205

Song Yadong: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -245

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

Why Sean O'Malley Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Merab Dvalishvili – SUB (north south choke, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Sean O'Malley will put his rivalry against Merab Dvalishvili on hold for a while as he look to re-establish himself as the division's top contender. O'Malley simply didn't have an answer for the wrestling of the former champion and in realizing there's still more he can improve on, he should return to action a much better version of himself. He'll also have a willing striker standing across from him, so O'Malley can return to some of the techniques that made him so dangerous in the first place.

While Song Yadong is a dangerous striker with relentless forward pressure, it won't be a look O'Malley hasn't seen numerous times in the past. O'Malley's biggest advantage will be his reach and height over his opponent, allowing him to land at range while minimizing his own damage. During this fight, O'Malley can certainly control the dance by slipping out of range and keeping Song whiffing on his punches.

While it may take more finesse, O'Malley is still lethal with his own offense and can certainly knock out a durable fighter like Song. Still, O'Malley will have to be cautious with his offense and not allowing Song any clean shots down the middle.

Why Song Yadong Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Henry Cejudo – DEC (technical, eye poke)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Song Yadong's last fight ended rather controversially as he inadvertently poked his opponent in the eye during the third round. Henry Cejudo couldn't continue following the injury, but the fight was late enough to be scored for the majority of three rounds. Song was clearly ahead in the fight and controlling the action, offering surprising wrestling in the face of a legend like Henry Cejudo.

Guided by the coaching of UFC legend Urijah Faber, Song Yadong has a tremendous corner and camp to continue improving his skills. This will certainly be his toughest test to-date, but he's faced serious competitors like Chito Vera, Petr Yan, and other en route to a widely dominant record. If he's able to maintain his same aggressive and frantic style, he could have a chance to notch the upset here.

Song's greatest advantage during this fight could be his durability and although O'Malley has grown increasingly popular from his viral knockouts, Song Yadong certainly won't be on any highlight reels. Expect an extremely tough showing from the young fighter as he'll try to prove himself in the biggest spot of his life.

Final Sean O'Malley-Song Yadong Prediction & Pick

This fight has all the makings of an instant classic as both fighters are incapable of a boring showing. Sean O'Malley has a ton to prove following back-to-back losses and we should expect him to get back to some of the skills that got him to this spot in the first place.

Song Yadong will also be in a great spot to advance his stock as his run up to this point has been nothing short of impressive. He's easily one of the more durable fighters O'Malley has had to face and certainly won't make things easy for the former champ.

Still, I think O'Malley's length and distance control will be the key to success during this fight. Song Yadong will prove why he's one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, but it's ultimately Sean O'Malley who comes away with the win in a three-round classic.

Final Sean O'Malley-Song Yadong Prediction & Pick: Sean O'Malley (-205); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-245)