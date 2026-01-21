ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back in action after a long break, bringing you our betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Prelim in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Fellow Houston, Texas natives will do battle as Ricky Turcios meets Cameron Smotherman for an exciting bout. Check our UFC odds series for the Turcios-Smotherman prediction and pick.

Ricky Turcios (12-5) has gone 2-3 inside the UFC since winning the Ultimate Fight Season 29 in 2021. Always an exciting fighter willing to scrap, Turcios has also dropped two-straight heading into this fight with something to prove once again. He stands 5-foot-9 with a 71-inch reach.

Cameron Smotherman (12-6) is 1-2 inside the UFC following his DWCS contract win in 2023. He scored a debut win over Jake Hadley, but has since lost back-to-back fights heading into this one. He looks to get back on track as the moderate betting favorite. Smotherman stands 5-foot-9 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 324 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 324 Odds: Ricky Turcios-Cameron Smotherman Odds

Ricky Turcios: +154

Cameron Smotherman: -185

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ricky Turcios Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Bernardo Sopaj – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Ricky Turcios comes into this fight following another valiant effort, but ultimately falling short against Bernardo Sopaj. Their bout was extremely close and Turcios actually led in the total striking numbers, but Sopaj's landed offense had much more of a significant impact. Turcios hasn't been able to finish a fight since 2020, before he entered the UFC, and it's not likely that he'll start here against Cameron Smotherman.

However, Turcios is extremely aware at what he does well, particularly pressing his opponents with constant forward pressure. He's known for his toughness and is very difficult to finish with punches alone. His submission and grappling defense has been solid throughout his career, but it's worth noting one of his UFC losses came by way of submission.

Article Continues Below

Turcios' unorthodox style will be his greatest strength throughout this fight in an effort to disrupt the timing of Smotherman. Smotherman thrives in technical and crisp exchanges, so Turcios will be looking to make this fight as ugly as possible. Expect a number of unexpected strikes, kicks, and takedown attempts from him in this one.

Why Cameron Smotherman Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ricky Simon – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Smotherman fell behind during his last fight to an extremely talented and motivated Ricky Simon, but the loss isn't much to scoff at given his relative fresh start in the UFC. Following an impressive debut over Jake Hadley, Smotherman's last two opponents have had a combined record of 32-8. He still has room to grow, but he's certainly shown great potential through his first promotional appearances, even coming into this bout as the betting favorite.

All three of Smotherman's UFC bouts have gone the distance, but he was known for his exciting finishing capabilities in prior organizations and promotions. One of his wins comes by way of submission and while his athleticism makes up for most of his grappling, he prefers to keep things standing and within kickboxing range.

Smotherman is also much more fluid with his techniques compared to Ricky Turcios, but he won't be able to underestimate his opponent's toughness. Turcios can easily turn this fight in his favor quickly, so it'll be up to Smotherman to keep his foot on the gas and maintain a consistent striking output.

Final Ricky Turcios-Cameron Smotherman Prediction & Pick

With both fighters coming into this bout following respective back-to-back losses, this stands as a crucial fight for both sides as they try to get back on track. Smotherman has been thrown into the fire since stepping into the UFC, but this should be a matchup much more tailored to his skill set and abilities. Turcios, on the other hand, can prove his worth as a veteran by turning away a promising, up and coming prospect.

While Turcios should be able to land intermittent offense with his off-timed striking, I don't expect his offense to have much of an effect on Smotherman's game plan. Turcios will be tough to put away and will keep Smotherman working, but it's ultimately Smotherman's fight to lose with all of his technical advantages. As long as he can remain patient and not chase a knockout, Smotherman should have a balanced performance en route to a win here.

Final Ricky Turcios-Cameron Smotherman Prediction & Pick: Cameron Smotherman (-185); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-215)