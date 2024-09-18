Clemson football and Florida State football both accelerated discussions with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This comes as a surprise after both Clemson and Florida State were possibly going to leave the ACC. The schools are nowhere close to a deal but the signal of conversations is a step in the right direction for the conference, according to ESPN's David Hale and Andrea Adelson.

Both established a proposal that would a greater share of revenue to schools based on brand valuation and television ratings. It could alter the expiration of the league's grant of rights, which currently runs through 2036, in exchange for Clemson football and Florida State football dropping their lawsuits against the conference.

How will Florida State football and Clemson football be financially?

The financial terms are not exactly great for both schools. In 2022-23, the ACC distributed an average of $44.8 million per school, which was $7 million less than the SEC. In that same year, the SEC sent $51.3 million to each school. Not to mention, the University of Tennessee introduced a revenue-sharing reason for their increase in ticket prices, thus promoting more programs within the institution.

Even though it was only a $4 million difference, that number will continue to grow. It's expected to grow by more than $30 million due to the new SEC television contract that officially started in the 2024-25 season. Regardless of the financial discrepancy between conferences, there's still optimism about retaining two of the top programs in the ACC. Commissioner Jim Philips has a positive outlook on both programs committing to the ACC.



“You have to stay optimistic and you work through these things,” Phillips said, according to ESPN's David Hale and Andrea Adelson. We'll manage what we have to manage, and I'm always optimistic about a really good ending to this situation. I won't have a chance until somebody else tells me differently. But am I going to fight for the ACC? Absolutely. That's my responsibility.”

Conference play begins in Week 4, as Clemson football opens against North Carolina State, while Florida State football hopes to secure its first win against the University of California Golden Bears.