The Tennessee football program broke the news when they established the reason for their ticket price increase. Tennessee has implemented a “talent fee” that has 10% of the ticket sales going back to the university. Tennessee athletic director Danny White clarified that the ticket prices are increasing due to revenue sharing in a video to season ticket holders.

“In this era of name, image, and likeness (NIL), there has never been as close a connection between resources and competitive success,” White told ESPN's Chris Low. “We want to be a leader in college sports. That means we want to be a leader in revenue sharing.”

The NCAA revenue-sharing plan will begin in the fall of 2025. The plan is part of a settlement between the NCAA and power conferences in the House vs. NCAA case. That particular case granted universities to share up to $22 million of their annual revenue with athletes. In addition to those added costs, schools are becoming more and more creative on how to raise money for their programs.

Will other schools follow Tennessee and have a ticket price increase?

Tennessee is truly a landmark for sports, especially in the SEC. The 2023-24 proved to be historic for the Volunteers and their major sports programs. It became the first time they won a conference championship in men's basketball, baseball, and softball in the same year. Tennessee can truly have revenue share across all of its programs ahead of competing schools.

However, the increase might be hard for a family of season-ticket holders. In 2025, the cheapest season ticket for a home football game will cost $453.75 in the family section. The price also includes taxes, the required contribution, and the talent fee. Not to mention, the family section is on the upper deck of Neyland Stadium.

Also, students are not exempt from the increase, as their ticket prices doubled this season from $10 per game to $20 and will increase to $25 in 2025. Even though the money continues to increase, White stated that Tennessee is offering fans a chance to spread out their payments over 10 months to help absorb the cost increase. Still, the sudden increase in ticket prices reveals a possible collective bargaining agreement at some point for all universities to participate in.

Tennessee will look to continue its sellout streak rolling through the 2023-24 season. For now, they'll have to wait, as Tennessee will travel to Norman and take on the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the first conference game of the season.