Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson became the fifth WNBA player and the third this year to score 800 points in a season, according to a Friday article from the Associated Press.

“The Aces (31-6) lost to Washington 78-62 on Saturday when Wilson was 4-of-12 shooting for 14 points,” the article read. “Wilson, who became the fifth WNBA player and third this season to score 800 points in a season, helped get Las Vegas off to a quick start by making six of her first seven shots.”

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart have broken the 800-point mark during the 2023 season, according to the WNBA's website. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale took fourth place on the list with a total of 732 points.

Loyd is leading the WNBA with a career-high 24.2 points per game in 34 games played. The five-time All-Star has scored 30 points or more on 11 different occasions this season. She reached her season high of 41 points during a two-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx in June, hitting 15 of her 35 shot attempts and four of her nine tries from the 3-point line as the Lynx took a 99-97 victory in Climate Pledge Arena.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi became the first person to score 800 points in a WNBA season, according to Guinness World Records. She would finish the 2006 season with a total of 860 points in 34 games played and started for Phoenix. The 10-time All-Star and 2009 WNBA MVP became the first WNBA player to hit the 10,000-point mark in August.

Wilson, a two-time MVP and a 2022 WNBA Champion, is averaging 22.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during her sixth season in the WNBA. She holds second place in the Aces' franchise history in total points. Wilson is one spot behind former All-Star forward Sophia Young-Malcolm and one spot ahead of current Aces head coach Becky Hammon.