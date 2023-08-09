Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson celebrated her 27th birthday in style on Tuesday.

Wilson had another monster game in the Aces' 104-84 rout of the Dallas Wings. She pulled off a birthday feat the WNBA hasn't seen since Tamika Catchings last did it 14 years ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

A'ja Wilson had herself a day: 🏀28 points, 14 rebounds

🏀Aces 20-point win

🏀Turned 27 years old She's the first player to lead both teams outright in points and rebounds on her birthday since Tamika Catchings against Washington on her 30th birthday in 2009. pic.twitter.com/xuXEjLmhz5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2023

Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, led five Aces players in double figures. Kelsey Plum (20 points), Jackie Young (18 points), Chelsea Gray (16 points), and Alysha Clark (11 points) all scored in double-digits as Las Vegas improved its league-best record to 25-3.

Wilson scored seven points in the Aces' 16-0 run in the opening moments of the first quarter. She made all six of her field goals and seven of her free throws for 19 third-quarter points.

Behind A'ja Wilson's sterling performance, Las Vegas opened up an insurmountable 41-point lead (74-33) in the third quarter. Wilson's double-double was also the 71st of her six-year WNBA career.

Wilson and the Aces rebounded nicely from their embarrassing 99-61 loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday. It was her worst game of the season – she made just two of 14 shots and scored nine points in the loss. It was also just the second time she failed to score in double digits this year. Wilson scored eight points in the Aces' 93-62 rout of the Minnesota Lynx on June 18.

A'ja Wilson has been on a tear in her sixth season with the Aces

A'ja Wilson recently became just the third WNBA player ever to score 35 points on 80 percent shooting and grab 10 rebounds in a game.

With the way things are going, A'ja Wilson will emerge as a strong contender for her third MVP award. Not only that, but the Aces could become the first WNBA team to repeat as champions since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks.

Bad news for other WNBA squads: A'ja Wilson is just getting started. She could become one of the WNBA's all-time greats if she continues her onslaught.