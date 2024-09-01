Quantcast

Aces' A'ja Wilson replicates Candace Parker feat with monster game vs. Mercury

A'ja Wilson is in rarefied air as she posted another legendary stat-line.

By

Matt De Lima

Aces C A'ja Wilson shooting the basketball next to Candace Parker with an Aces logo behind them

An all-time performance and stat-line by A'ja Wilson blessed the Las Vegas Aces in their 97-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. The 28-year-old former No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft joined Candace Parker as the only WNBA players to post 40+ points and 15+ rebounds. Wilson finished the contest with 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. The Aces now hold a 20-12 record, good enough for the No. 4 seed with the postseason eight games away.

Wilson gets the job done on both sides of the court. She leads the league in points per game (27) and blocks per game (2.7).

Wilson, already a two-time WNBA champion, is well on her way to a potential third WNBA MVP award. She is a -3500 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook for the award with the next best contender, Napheesa Collier, at +3000. WNBA legend Sue Bird has said publicly that she likes Wilson's chances, via The Spun.

“I’ve seen it all when it comes to MVP races. I try to not listen to all the noise,” Bird said. “Yes, the Aces have lost more games than people anticipated, but A’ja Wilson’s play has not dropped. She has been the most consistent throughout the course of this season. For that reason, I’d give her the edge. In the same exact breath though, I’d say we have to let all the games play out.”

“What I find interesting about MVP conversations is that they change each year based on standings or if a team is considered to be overachieving or underachieving,” Bird told The Spun when asked about Wilson and her pursuit of another MVP award. “The criteria can all change from year to year.”

The legacy-building performances and WNBA achievements of Aces star A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half during game three of the 2022 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson's already had an incredible year. She led all USA women's basketball players in scoring at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That marked her second gold medal after taking home the hardware at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was named the FIBA Women's Olympics MVP in 2024.

She was twice named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Wilson is a six-time WNBA All-Star and three-time All-WNBA First Team.

Her 41-point performance on Sunday gave her four career 40+ point games and the second time in the last three games. She also is tied for the record for the most points scored in a WNBA game (53, Liz Cambage)

Related NewsArticle continues below
Aces vs Mercury WNBA prediction, odds, pick – 9/1/2024
Sue Bird gets 100% real on A’ja Wilson’s WNBA MVP bid with Aces
Becky Hammon drops intriguing NBA comparison for Aces star A’ja Wilson
Why Candace Parker has Aces’ A’ja Wilson smiling after NBA 2K25 cover honor

If she wins another MVP, she will join Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson as the only three-time winners.

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised her player last week.

“That woman is something else; she's cut different. Steph Curry shooting threes, he makes it look easy. That stuff is difficult that he’s doing and I think [Wilson is] a similar special generational talent.”

With about two and a half weeks left in the WNBA season, Wilson has eight games left to push the Las Vegas Aces to a higher playoff seed.

Matt De Lima is an Associate Editor for NFL and college football at ClutchPoints. He has been covering sports for over 12 years at sites like Sports Illustrated, The Game Day, and countless others.

Google News LogoFollow Us
Apple News LogoSubscribe
Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

You may also like
Shaquille O’Neal gets 100% real on his relationship with Angel Reese
Sky’s Diamond DeShields drops blunt 2-word fix after 4th loss in a row
Sheryl Swoopes backs up Sky’s Diamond DeShields amid Caitlin Clark issue
Fever’s Lexie Hull beats Caitlin Clark to unreal single-game Tamika Catchings feat
Sky’s Chennedy Carter receives important update for Fever clash
Dwyane Wade’s powerful take on Angel Reese’s historic game vs. Fever
Stephen A. Smith drops eye-opening take on Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark ROY race
Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale drops truth bomb on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese debate
Fever’s Caitlin Clark flagrant foul stat goes viral
Caitlin Clark talking trash to Sky fans sparks flurry of fan reactions
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s reaction to Lexie Hull’s naughty comment is priceless
Wild Caitlin Clark stat will blow your mind
Las Vegas Aces