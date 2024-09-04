The Las Vegas Aces picked up a third straight win on Tuesday in front of a crowd of 18,000 at T-Mobile Arena with a crazy 90-71 win over the Chicago Sky. Two-time MVP A’ja Wilson led the back-to-back champions to victory, posting 30 points. Three of her star teammates also contributed double figures in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Sky. The only one missing, though was Kelsey Plum, who Becky Hammon talked about after the game.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said in Tuesday’s post-game conference.

“It’s about consistency, showing up every day for each other and obeying the basketball Gods.”

On Tuesday night, the basketball gods spread their blessings on the T-Mobile arena as the Aces exploded against the Sky and improved to 21-12. Though Las Vegas has had some struggles at home, there was a certain energy in the air at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night that pushed them through the stifling moments, including six turnovers that led to a short lapse in their lead.

“We can beat anyone anywhere, and we can lose to anyone anywhere,” Hammon said after Tuesday night’s win.

“It hasn’t been the home cooking that it was last year.”

The Aces have racked up 11 home wins this season compared to 19 last year. But coming off a win on the road this past Sunday and the energy that comes with the Sky’s Star players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the two-time champions appeared to be taking no chances. The 2022-2023 champions went into the game aggressively and ready to execute.

“One thing we do know is: when that ball’s poppin’, the Aces are at their best,” Hammon said in Tuesday night’s post-game presser.

A missing Ace, where was Kelsey Plum?

The Aces annihilated Chicago despite being short a star player. Kelsey Plum was one of the missing links in the Aces star lineup on Tuesday night. The guard’s sit-out was announced only hours before the Las Vegas vs. Chicago competition. After Tuesday night’s win, Hammon confirmed that Plum was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

“We’re just taking some precautions,” Hammon said at the post-game conference.

“If I let her play, she probably would’ve played, sometimes, just like Jackie, sometimes you gotta hold these players out and try to accumulate some energy and rest when we can.”

Hayes amply stepped in for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Plum has been instrumental to the team’s success and was missed. But, the Aces are preparing for the road ahead, taking precautions and necessary steps.

“Just wanted to air on the side of caution,” Hammon said after Tuesday’s victory over the Sky.

Las Vegas’ Double-Doubles all around

Wilson collected another double-digit consecutive game, extending her streak to 46 games- the longest active streak in the league and the 14th longest in WNBA history. One thing is for sure: the ball sticks to Wilson. If she doesn’t get the bucket in on the first attempt, don’t worry; the two-time MVP will find a way to drive it home. Her floor work is enough to show her determination and hustle, but even her pre-game energy shows she’s not messing around.

Since the season restarted after her stint in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, she’s shown up to the games in a white tee. It’s about business with this two-time Olympian. In Tuesday night’s competition against the Sky, she collected 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Wilson also contributed three assists.

But it’s the assists and offensive effectiveness across the team that shined bright against the Sky.

The Aces, who dished out 25 assists, shot 32 of 61 from the field and 8 of 24 from 3-point range, while the Sky made 25 of 60 overall and 7 of 18 from distance.

“One of the greatest assets we have is our individual talent. One of our greatest weaknesses are individual talent,” Hammon said post-game Tuesday night.

“It’s getting everybody to play together and sharpen each other’s talents and bring out the greatness in each other’s talents.”

And the talents of the star Aces were on display. Chelsea Gray’s passes remain one of her best features, and awe everyone. Her 10 assists marked the third points/assists double-double of her career. She slipped up in the third quarter when Gray dropped a pass that was picked up by Chicago. But she didn’t give up there, stealing the ball back and handing it to the always-on-the-ready veteran guard, Tiffany Hayes.

“The one Chelsea threw is a garbage pass,” Hammon said with a chuckle after the game on Tuesday.

“She snatched it right back. You don’t have to really make a mistake on some of these. So, again, the self-correction in trying to get to the next play is helpful.”

Self-correction is the gift that keeps giving for the champs. As they continue to advance, their efforts just keep growing. Another amazing assist to Wilson at the tail end of the fourth resulted in buckets for Wilson and continued to expand the Aces’ lead.

“Offensively like my timing and being in shape, all of that stuff is coming back,” Gray said in the post-game conference.

“I was saying I wanted to be the best form of myself in September and October…So I think that’s what you’re kind of seeing on both ends of the court.”

Gray was on fire from the tip, not only playing as the team’s glue-as always- and with the spirit of a leader but also getting those buckets. The Point Gawd also racked up the points, putting up 13 and three rebounds. Gray led in points before the half, with Young and Wilson following close behind.

Young collected 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. She scored 5 of her 12 field goal attempts. The Silent Assassin was missed in the last win at home. Back from hiatus, she is delivering on the same level she has since the season started.

Also, setting into the Aces style of play and helping lead the 2x champions to wins, Hayes collected 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Hayes is just a beautiful player who capitalizes on her aggression to lead to sweet buckets and the synchrony that continues to catapult the team to victory.

“The team’s always welcomed me here, wanted me here, knew what I could do all along. But it just took some time for me to get to where I needed to be, and it just clicked,” Hayes said at the post-game conference on Tuesday.

“I don't know where this team would be without Tiffany Hayes,” Hammon said Tuesday night.

“She is just the consummate team player. I love her aggression. I love her competitiveness in her aggression. She gives us another gear.”

Aces build up on the basics

Chicago is also known for playing aggressively, but Las Vegas took the punches in great strides, concentrating on working as a team to reach their goals. Even with the Sky’s defense up, the Aces were giving it right back, preventing them from closing the gap on their lead. Las Vegas outscored Chicago 36-28 points in the paint and 12-8 on the fast break.

“A lot of our frustration comes from being average,” Hammon said after Tuesday’s win.

“The fact that we’re being more disciplined and being more intentional about not breaking our own rules and just being where you’re supposed to be at the right time. We’re starting to build up some trust.”

Chicago’s Reese and Diamond DeShields tried to give the Aces that work but couldn’t contain Wilson on offense. The soon-to-be three-time MVP was a monster on the court. The team was in synchrony as the band of star athletes kept their reads up, positioning steady and ball to the right player when needed.

“The marriage of individual success to the team success is real,” Hammon said in the post-game conference.

The Aces will hit the road again in an attempt at a fourth consecutive win. The Aces play the Connecticut Sun on Friday, Sept. 6. Tip-off is at 4:30 pm PT.