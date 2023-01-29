Las Vegas Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray have weighed in on the announcement that the Aces are signing forward Candace Parker and they’re quite excited.

Parker, the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft, is one of the most memorable players in women’s basketball history.

A future Hall of Fame inductee as a seven-time All-Star, two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion, the 36-year-old Parker is likely nearing the end of her playing career. Nonetheless, after posting 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game for the Chicago Sky across the last two seasons, she clearly still has plenty in the tank.

Furthermore, after the Aces traded fan favorite Dearica Hamby last week amidst her second pregnancy, Parker is an ideal replacement for the two-time All-Star. The 6-foot-3 Hamby, commonly called the Big Guard during her time with Las Vegas for her playmaking ability, was one of the Aces most versatile players.

Parker’s ability to impact the game in several ways has long been one of her hallmarks. As it relates to the Aces, her skillset should keep them from missing a beat even without Hamby, who started 32 games and averaged 26.5 minutes per game last season. In addition, with a talented cast of players that includes former first overall pick Kelsey Plum and Notre Dame product Jackie Young, Parker can simply play a utility role while offering her guidance as a veteran and leader.

Gray and Wilson have every reason to be at a loss for words. Parker and the Aces are a match made in heaven.