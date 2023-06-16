The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 96-63 on Thursday. A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum performed well, but it was Jackie Young who led Las Vegas with 28 points in the victory. Notably, Young went 4-7 from beyond the arc. Her shooting efficiency from deep has been impressive this season, and it's something she's worked hard to improve over the years.

Young shot just 25 percent from three-point range in 2021. In 2023, she's currently shooting over 45 percent and ranks within the top five in the entire WNBA, per espnW on Twitter.

The Aces have built a super-team in a sense. Plum and Wilson are both superstars, while Candace Parker is one of the most well-known players of all time. However, Young's contributions cannot be overlooked. Her long-range shooting adds an element of versatility that only makes the Aces more dangerous.

Young, 25, is averaging 20.5 points per game this season. She's also recording 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. Young is going to be a key part of the puzzle as Las Vegas aims to repeat as WNBA champions.

The Aces are now 9-1 and hold the best record in the WNBA following Thursday's win. They hold a 3.5 game lead in the Western Conference over the Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun trail Las Vegas for the best overall record at 8-3.

Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker, and the Aces will look to keep rolling moving forward. They will host the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday in their next game.