The Las Vegas Aces came out on top against the Connecticut Sun 72-76 on Friday after fighting to close the Sun’s 15-point lead. Though it was a race to the final shot clock with multiple large leads for the Sun, the back-to-back champions were able to blow out the Sun in the final quarter with amazing runs and impeccable reads.

“We kept battling. You just gotta keep battling, and eventually, the basketball Gods will reward good behavior,” Kelsey Plum said in the post-game conference.

The game started shaky for the two-time champions, who started the game under a pretense that’s become somewhat of a norm this season. It was touch-and-go for the first few quarters. The Connecticut Sun was controlling the pace of the game, and even though the Aces model is “space and pace”, the pace was not enough to keep up with the Sun.

With the return of All-Star Kelsey Plum and the reemergence of a recovered Chelsea Gray, the Aces were able to take the win in the final hour. While the defense has come back to bite them in the butt on numerous occasions, it was the offense that proved to be a problem in the matchup against the highly competitive Connecticut Sun.

“It’s about getting stops and rebounds on the road. We have done a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Plum said after Friday’s win against the Sun.

There were a few runs on Connecticut’s home court on Friday night where the Aces were just not able to get the ball in the basket. The back-to-back champions appeared to be off their game and were not playing cohesively. The ball was not popping enough for them to close the gap on the Sun’s lead.

But a solid second half and a few key players helped the Aces take the W home.

Kelsey Plum’s the ‘Dawg' the Aces need

The two-time champions were in a battle to extend their winning streak. After three wins in a row, the Aces struggled to keep up with the Sun on Friday night, scoring 26 points and trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Plum returned to the court for this matchup after a hiatus due to an ankle injury. Her return was felt on the court. Plum led her band of star athletes with 27 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

“I thought KP did a really good job at just getting down court, creating an advantage for us and it was really just about making the right decision,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said after the game on Friday.

The Plum Dawg’s reads are impeccable. She’s often where she needs to be to make the basket or assist. She helped make the second half of the game look effortless on the offense. The offensive strategy was necessary as the defense lacked a recurring problem for the back-to-back champions this season.

“Buckling down and getting stops, being super physical, that’s the way we’ve been able to be successful the last couple of years,” Plum said in the post-game presser on Friday.

“We’ve had great offense; we haven’t really had great defense. We were just super connected, getting shots.”

In the second half of the game, the synchrony had snapped into place. There was a beautiful moment during the third quarter when the all-star athletes used each player’s magic to continue to close the lead the Sun tried to keep up.

Plum’s energy, magnetism, and aggressive play kept the ball popping and reminded viewers how important each member is to the team. Las Vegas continues to show that it’s best when its members work together as a team. In this case, KP was the anchor.

“We would’ve been a sunken ship without KP,” Hammon said after Friday’s win.

The two-time champs played with patience and intention. The tactic was enough to help them close the lead as the Sun tried to keep up and get them the win. But, it was a team effort that helped Las Vegas solidify its victory.

Tiffany Hayes’ Ace factor

A’ja Wilson is the two-time MVP we’re all waiting to crown the three-time MVP. But, the matchup against the Sun didn’t bode well for the two-time Olympian. Of course, we expect a lot out of the All-Star, who still put up 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

But that’s the beauty of the Aces. Where one may lack, even in a small way, the others pick up. Tiffany Hayes continues to be the gift that just keeps on giving. The veteran guard came into the season ready to give it her all, and in the last couple of games, she’s shown the impact a veteran can make on a championship team.

“There’s a lot of trust in execution,” Hammon said in the post-game presser.

That trust translates to confidence, which translates to buckets for the back-to-back champions and could translate into a three-peat. One thing is for sure: the Aces are not going out without a fight. Friday’s matchup against the Sun proved that no matter how the challenge, the 2x champions are ready to fight to get the win.

Las Vegas keeps Aces in the hole

It’s fair to say that the “Point Gawd” is back. Chelse Gray not only scored 13 points, two rebounds, and six impressive assists, but she also kept the team moving and the energy up.

“Chelsea is arguably the most clutch player in the league, she’s been that way from the jump,” Plum said Friday night in the post-game conference.

“She’s kind of been the glue for us.”

Gray returned to the game midway through the season after a leg injury. The All-Star and Olympian has been working hard to regain the style of play we’re all accustomed to, and it appears she’s reemerged to the Point Gawd we all know and love. The glue is what’s needed for Aces to be the champs they are.

“Especially in the finals, Plum, Jackie, Chelsea we know how crucial they are. Those three have to play well,” Hammon said on Friday night after the win.

Though Jackie didn’t make very many baskets, she did contribute four assists, proof that every player is needed to make the team a success. Her efforts continue to help the Aces close gaps, like the 15-point lead the Sun had on Friday.

Sydney Colson came in at the tail end of the game. Colson always comes in clutch where needed, not only for morale but to help keep the defense moving in the right direction. Whether it’s her immaculate attitude or her effectiveness on the defensive end, Colson is in Ace that teams need to watch out for.

“Sydney was clutch. She came in for the defense, got stops, and made some timely buckets. That’s better than leadership, that’s super important,” Plum said in the post-game presser on Friday.

“That’s the thing about us. When we figure it out and start rolling, we’re a really good team,” Colson said after Friday’s win against the Sun.

The Aces now sit in the fourth seed. Next up,the Aces will travel to the league-leading New York on Sunday, Sept. 8 for a matchup you don’t want to miss. The Tip-off is at 1 pm PST.