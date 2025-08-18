The Michigan football team has been the talk of the town as of late after the NCAA officially handed out its punishment regarding the sign-stealing investigation. The Wolverines were hit with a fine, a suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore, some show-cause penalties and more. However, rival fans wanted to see vacated wins and postseason bans. Michigan won the national title in 2023, and there are still some people that are having trouble accepting that reality.

After Connor Stalions resigned in 2023, the Michigan football team beat Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Alabama and Washington en route to winning the national title. Four of those teams were ranked in the top 10, and all five were ranked. It was an impressive run, and yet, some people still don't think that the Wolverines earned it. Fox analyst Aaron Torres think that is “laughable.”

“The Big Ten made the unprecedented move to suspend Jim Harbaugh *mid season* without investigation,” Torres said in a post. “They beat OSU, PSU, Bama + Washington post Connor Stalions. The notion their title is tainted is laughable. They were the best team in 2023. By a mile.”

When the investigation broke during the 2023 season, rival fans paraded social media saying that Michigan was going to lose to Penn State now that the team couldn't “cheat.” When the Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions, then it switched to Ohio State. Then Alabama. After that, it became pretty clear that Michigan was just better than everyone else.

“It wasn't because of sign stealing,” Torres said. “It was because they had the best team and, oh, by the way, that's not even my opinion at this point. That's an objective fact.”

That 2023 Michigan team was loaded with NFL talent on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines sent 13 players to the NFL that year. That's why they won it all.

“You know who produced the most NFL players in 2023? Yeah, the Michigan Wolverines did after that national championship, 13 picks overall, one of the biggest hauls of NFL Draft prospects ever,” Torres continued. “So don't tell me it was only because they had signs. No, they had 13 players drafted that year, JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, on and on.”

On top of that, Michigan had three first-rounders this year who were also on the 2o23 team, and that doesn't include Will Johnson, who slipped to the second round because of an injury.

“Worth noting this past year, three guys that were part of that team also went in the first round, Mason Graham to the Cleveland Browns, Kenneth, Grant on the defensive line, and of course, Colston Loveland to the Bears,” Torres added. “Will Johnson also would have been a first round pick this year if he hadn't been injured. So on top of it, 13 guys picked two years ago. You had four essential first-rounders on your team this year.”

People will try to devalue what the Michigan football team did in 2023 because they don't like the program. However, like NCAA president Charlie Baker said, the Wolverines won it all fair and square.

More NCAA Football News
Stanford head coach Frank Reich answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Frank Reich drops honest take on Ben Gulbranson earning Stanford QB1 roleLorenzo J Reyna ·
Penn State football head coach James Franklin smiles during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College.
Penn State secures commitment from 2027 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox walks on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at California Memorial Stadium.
5-star recruit beats out coveted Ohio State transfer for starting QB jobJake Faigus ·
Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado rusher likely to miss Georgia Tech opener with hand injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Photo: Nick Booker-Brown in Norfolk State football jersey
Michael Vick, Norfolk State Add Huge Clash with Jackson State to scheduleRandall Barnes ·
Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas AD gets monster $38.8 million contract extensionRussell Steinberg ·