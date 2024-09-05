The Connecticut Sun are a team to fear whenever they host a game. Alyssa Thomas alongside veterans Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner have been on an absolute tear whenever an opposing team finds their way into the East Coast. In fact, they have only lost four games at home. With the Las Vegas Aces coming to town after a 30-point explosion from A'ja Wilson, this game will surely be a treat. The team from the desert might have even received good news about Kelsey Plum.

The Aces have removed Kelsey Plum from their injury list, per Underdog WNBA. Notably, she was ruled out of their game against the Chicago Sky because of an ankle injury. A'ja Wilson still propelled her team to win that game with a huge 90-71 scoreline but it is worth adding that Chennedy Carter was also out.

While this news is fairly positive for the Aces faithful, there haven't been much updates about how Plum has been feeling after the injury. One can only assume that she is fully ready to suit up but will be receiving a meager amount of minutes because the coaching staff is erring on the side of caution.

How was Kelsey Plum's last outing for the Aces?

The last game Plum played alongside A'ja Wilson's squad was during their 97-79 win against the Phoenix Mercury. She was able to play 31 minutes for the Aces after a long stretch of 35+ minute outings. Fatigue may have gotten to the three-time All-Star which could be the cause for the injury.

Nonetheless, Plum still produced great numbers for the Aces and would likely do the same when they face the Sun. Against the Mercury, she notched 16 points while knocking down 35.7% of her shots from all three levels of the field. Her offensive acumen also brought her to drop five assists to help facilitate their schemes.

The Sun could take advantage of her woes as of late. In her last five games, she turned the ball over 2.8 times with four turnovers just coming solely against the Mercury. Obviously, this comes with the territory of being a dominant ball handler for the Aces. However, those woes could be the difference-makers in the Aces getting offensive momentum or struggling throughout their matchup.

Both squads are sure-fire locks to reach the WNBA playoffs. However, this matchup will be a great litmus test if either of them would championship-worthy. Will the Aces pull through despite the challenges brought by Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, and Diana Taurasi?