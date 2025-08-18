Michigan football is historically defined by physicality in the trenches and a powerful rushing attack. When those qualities shine through, this program is hard to beat. When those areas are question marks, an acutely distressing campaign tends to follow. The latest injury news could severely limit the Wolverines' ceiling for the 2025 campaign. Freshman five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola “is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury,” according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

While it was unclear if the 6-foot-6 talent was going to start in his first year in Ann Arbor, he was definitely expected to make an impact on the offensive line. Babalola is regarded as the No. 2 OT in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports, coming in right behind Oklahoma's Michael Fasusi, and is the 10th-ranked recruit overall. Michigan was surely overflowing with excitement and confidence after landing a top-tier protector for No.1 freshman Bryce Underwood, but now head coach Sherrone Moore will have to wait to employ both of his prized additions.

Michigan football has to pivot quickly

This update is crushing on its own, but what makes matters worse is that the No. 14 Wolverines do not have much time to adjust. Although they should possess enough talent and depth to survive the visiting New Mexico Lobos in the Aug. 30 season opener, a road matchup versus the No. 18 Sooners the following week could be even more arduous now.

True freshmen do not typically make or break seasons, but Andrew Babalola is a special prospect who brings a scintillating combination of strength and athleticism. He was already cementing himself as a player to watch during training camp. Moore previously revealed that there was an active competition for the left tackle position, with Babalola challenging redshirt sophomore Evan Link for starting duties.

The 18-year-old must now wait a potentially agonizingly long time to make his Michigan football debut. Hopefully, his teammates and coaching staff can give him some extra support during this challenging time.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Insider defends Michigan football national title with ‘best team’ claimScotty White ·
Stanford head coach Frank Reich answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Frank Reich drops honest take on Ben Gulbranson earning Stanford QB1 roleLorenzo J Reyna ·
Penn State football head coach James Franklin smiles during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College.
Penn State secures commitment from 2027 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox walks on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at California Memorial Stadium.
5-star recruit beats out coveted Ohio State transfer for starting QB jobJake Faigus ·
Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado rusher likely to miss Georgia Tech opener with hand injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Photo: Nick Booker-Brown in Norfolk State football jersey
Michael Vick, Norfolk State Add Huge Clash with Jackson State to scheduleRandall Barnes ·