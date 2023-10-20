The Las Vegas Aces recaptured the WNBA championship by defeating the New York Liberty in a star-studded series. They held on for the win in Game 4 over the team that had beaten them in the Commissioner's Cup tournament and had been billed as their main rivals all season long.

The Aces triumphed despite injuries to key starters Chelsea Gray and Kia Stokes (on top of not having Candace Parker for months) to take down the Liberty. A'ja Wilson captured Finals MVP honors. Kelsey Plum wasn’t that great in the clinching win but had previously been sensational throughout the series.

But after the series, Plum ignited some controversy. According to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, Plum said that the Liberty are “not a team, if that makes sense. They’re really good individual players, but they don’t care about each other. And you can tell in those moments. They revert back to individual basketball.”

While it is true that the Liberty lagged behind in chemistry to the Aces — which is upspringing for a team that was vastly revamped last offseason — Plum's comments rubbed Liberty players the wrong way. Jonquel Jones called them “classless” in her exit interview. She accused Plum of kicking the players when they were already down.

Plum responded to the backlash to her comments, saying that she was taken out of context and meant to illustrate what the Aces have been through to become the dynasty they are now. The star guard apologized for her words and redirected the attention to the highly competitive series that helped the league continue to grow.

“Never been the type to throw shade, quite the opposite actually. I see how it came off, never was my intention and I apologize. Our game grew immensely from this series, don’t let this bull s**t detract from the biggest win here,” Plum said on Twitter/X.

Although Plum's comments were not really the type to be taken out of context — it's pretty clearly a shot at the Liberty players, particularly the part about them not caring about each other — it is true that the heated competition made for a very compelling championship series.